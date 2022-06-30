Who Is Bess Katramados, Big Show Wife

Bess Katramados (born July 13, 1973) is an American actress and singer from Illinois. She is well-known as the wife of the legendary WWE star wrestler known as Big Show. She is the second wife of this famous person. She had previously worked as a model and lived in New York City before this.

As of 2020, she has become a significant issue because his spouse has been in a fresh new Netflix program titled “The Big Show Show.” Beginning on April 6, 2020, it began streaming on the site, and the reception from viewers has been very positive.

Big Show’s Wife, Bess Katramados, is a model and actress.

The year 1973 saw the birth of Bess Katramados, who grew up in a Christian family on an American estate named Illinois (age 46 years; as in 2019).

She preferred her grandparents to her father and mother, and she and her grandparents could spend a significant amount of time together. This material has been gathered from a variety of sources.

She wasn’t very interested in studies, which is why she began her modeling career during her senior year of high school.

Bess Katramados And Big Show’s Wedding

Bess Katramados Big show married Melissa Ann Piavis in 1997, and the couple is the parents of a girl born to them. As time went by, his relationship became more strained, and they were forced to take custody. Following this, he met with a lady called Bess Katramados, who was a version of himself at the time.

They became closer, and when Substantial proposed to her, Katramados said yes, which is how they ended up being married on February 11, 2002, in New York. Miami, Florida, United States, is where the couple lives with their daughter and a son. Bess, in contrast to her husband, is not a social butterfly.

After graduating from New York University in the United States, Bess enrolled herself in a modeling agency. Bess Katramados began earning modeling assignments one by one due to her attractiveness.

Her professional career was advancing, and she could complete Big Show at a celebration. As soon as they were married, she decided to give up her work and become a stay-at-home mom.

Net worth

Her husband, a Wight, is quite well-liked and is doing reasonably well for himself, according to what we have learned. He makes millions of dollars every year.

His net worth is $20 million (as of 2020), indicating that the pair is financially illustrious. His wife has a net worth of around $2 million.

If we look at Bess, she has some of her resources, and it is believed that she has a net worth of million dollars. She has taken a break from modeling, maybe because Bess Katramados wants to spend more time with her children.

Dimensions Of The Body

She stands at 5 ft 6 in is genuinely astounding (167.6 cm). She is around 141.09 pounds in weight.

The weight in kilograms is 64 kg.

The Most Important Facts

She does not participate in any social media platforms.

As we have seen in photographs, Big Show’s wife is a lovely woman.

There aren’t many of his photographs accessible on the internet.

The star of the Big Show has never shared a photo of himself with her on his Instagram account.

Bess Katramados is a kind and modest lady who enjoys helping others. She has volunteered to look after Big Show’s daughter from his first marriage, now in her care.

Early Childhood And Adolescence

Bess Katramados is an American model who was born on July 13, 1970, in the state of Illinois, United States. In 2020, she will celebrate her 50th birthday with her husband.

Her father’s and mother’s names and the names of her siblings remain unknown. Furthermore, she adheres to the Christian faith, and her zodiac sign is the sign of Cancer.

Bess-Katramados Caption: Bess Katramados is a cartoon character. Paul Donald Wight II is the son of Paul Donald Wight I. (Sources: Puzzups)

There is no information on her schooling, including her high school and college. However, unlike other models, she is discreet about her personal life and doesn’t share much information about herself.

Life In The Workplace

She has been a model from the beginning of her professional career, and she has been fascinated by the industry at a very young age. Although she has a good profession, she has not yet signed any significant contracts on the horizon.

A tiny firm hired her to work in Illinois and other nearby locations. She has experience working for small businesses. Despite her great appearance and body, she could not make a name for herself in the business, despite having accomplished more than she could have imagined in the modeling industry.

Bess Katramados with her husband and a friend is seen in this photograph (Sources: Biography)

Later, after meeting and marrying WWE superstar Big Show, she decided to give up her modeling career and focus on being a stay-at-home mom. Then she began working as her husband’s trainer and a publicist for him, which she continued for many years. After her marriage, she focused on her family rather than her job.

Amount Of Money And Honours

There is no information about her financial worth, and she has primarily worked as a housewife since she married her husband, Big Show. She has not worked since their marriage. There is no information on her income, home, automobiles, or other assets.

Despite her abilities and abilities, she has yet to win or even be nominated for any accolades. However, she still has many years ahead of her and has a good chance of winning awards shortly.

Observations On My Personal Life

Bess Katramados’s caption reads, ” Bess Katramados’ husband and kid are seen here (Sources: Puzzups)

Bess is a heterosexual woman who got married to WWE superstar Big Show (Paul Donald Wight II) on February 11, 2002, after dating him for two years. After her husband’s divorce from his ex-wife, Melissa Ann Piavis, was finalized, they began dating.

They have two children from Big Show’s previous relationship: a boy and a girl born to them. Aside from that, there is no information on when they first began dating or about any previous indiscretions.

In the same way, there are no rumors or issues around her work and personal affairs.

She hasn’t been involved in any scandal, and she doesn’t want to be surrounded by speculations and controversy in the future.

Body measurements and social media are two topics that have come up recently.

Her height is 5 feet and 9 inches (1.74m), and her weight is 64 kg. She is of average build (130.073 lbs). Furthermore, her physical dimensions are 33-28-32 inches in circumference. She exudes confidence, a curvy body type with dark brown eyes and hair of the same color as her eyes.