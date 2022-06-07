Bodhi Ransom Green,Wiki, Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, And More

Bodhi Ransom was born in United States on 12th February 2014 to Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox. Green is eight years old in 2022. In addition, each year, Green’s birthday falls on the 12th of February. His birth sign is Aquarius.

He was raised by parents with Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox in the USA. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s romance began after they met on the TV show “Hope & Faith” in 2004. Brian Austin Green formerly had an ex-partner, the actress Vanessa Marcil who was 12 years older than Megan Fox. They were engaged at the year 2006. However, they broke up in the month of November. According to NetWorthGorilla, Bodhi Ransom Green’s net value is estimated at $300,000.

Information on green education isn’t available to the general public. However, we’ll be watching and update when the information becomes available. His mom, Megan Fox, attended academy for 12 years, completing her studies.

Megan Fox’s son has the height of 66cm altitudinous in 2021. He has black hair and eyes that are black.

Megan Fox posts filmland of her son on Instagram which has brought him to everyone. Megan is an ordained Buddhist. Buddhism named son in the spirit of her religion. The word “bodhi” means awakening or being inspired, and is the basis of the Buddhist concept of having a better knowledge of our world.

He’s the same name to Aussie actor Teresa Palmer’s child Bodhi Rain. In addition to his father and mama who tried to protect him from media attention due to his age, he was also famous for his parents who were largely successful.

Bodhi Green seems too young to be a bride. Details about his relationship with a woman is still being analyzed. However, the information will be clarified when is available.

Bodhi Ransom hasn’t started making a fortune as a plutocrat on his own. However, Bodhi Ransom’s father, Brian Green, has an estimated net worth of 10 million dollars. His mom’s Megan Fox, also has an estimated net worth of 10 million dollars in 2021.