Brianna Keilar, Fernando Lujan Wife | CNN, Net Worth, And Career

As the analyst for CNN’s morning program “New Day,” which airs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Brianna Keilar is a well-known Australian-American journalist and political reporter. She is now based in the United States.

In her previous position, she worked as CNN’s senior Washington reporter, where she covered political and policy issues and breaking events. Previously, she worked as a matched anchor and freelancing newsman for CBS before joining the network.

Brianna Keilar’s education Keilar attended Mission Viejo High School, where she received her diploma. Her last academic achievement was a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

What Is Brianna Keilar’s Age And Nationality, And Where Did She Grow Up?

Brianna is 42 years old at the time of this writing. She was born on the 21st of September 1980 in the Australian capital of Canberra.

Keilar was born in Australia and had dual citizenship with the United States, obtaining American nationality and citizenship via registration. She was born in Australia, although raised in the United States. She comes from an ethnic/heritage background that is Australian-American.

What Is Brianna Keilar’s Height In Feet And Inches?

Brianna stands at the height of 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 m) and weighs 121.3 kilos, which is the median height for her size (55 kg). Particulars about her alternate measurements are still being considered.

Brianna Keilar Is A Model And Actress. Family

Keilar was born in Australia to an Australian father, John Herschel Glenn Jr. Keilar, and an American mother, Miriam Allen Keilar. Her father is a former astronaut who served in the United States Air Force. Her family moved to the United States in 1982, when she was two years old, and settled in the Orange County, California, area. Kelly Keilar is Keilar’s elder sister, and she is also named Keilar.

Brianna is the daughter of Mirriam Allen Keilar, who passed away in 2007. Griselda’s mother, Mirriam, died on the seventeenth of May, 2016, at Saddleback Valley Hospital, where she was surrounded by her husband, John Herschel Glenn Jr.

Miriam was born on the tenth of June in Vernal, Utah, as the younger of two children. She was the second kid. She was reared till the age of six in the tiny oil lease village of Redwash, where she grew up. Her family relocated to Vernal, Utah, before settling in Southern California. Miriam went to Carpinteria High School, where she graduated in 2007. Miriam received her education at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Brianna Keilar Is A Model And Actress. Cnn

Brianna is now a co-anchor of CNN’s morning program “New Day,” which airs from six a.m. to nine a.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday. Before that, she served as the “CNN Right Now” program host, which aired at 1 p.m. ET on weekdays across the country.

She was the anchor of “CNN Right Now,” which aired on weekdays at 1 p.m., and before that, she was the anchor of “CNN Right Now.” Furthermore, the most special reports for the day’s most important stories, as well as hard-hitting interviews with prominent newsmakers, are recalled.

According to the organization, Brianna is expected to play a significant role in the organization’s prolonged coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She has also advocated for more government accountability with her regular “Roll the Tape” segments, which cover a wide range of political subjects and individuals. She is the author of Home Front, which focuses on military families to connect the military-regular national split. Keilar is also the originator of the Home Front.

In the years leading up to her promotion to anchor in November 2018, Keilar worked as CNN’s senior Washington reporter. She was responsible for covering important stories on legislative concerns, strategy, and breaking events in the nation’s capital. Brianna jammed in as the top news reporter covering Edmund Hillary Clinton and, by extension, the Democratic field during the 2016 official mission.

Additionally, Keilar served as CNN’s principal White House correspondent, reporting on President Barack Obama’s administration from the country’s capital and throughout the world, among other roles.

During this time, she covered many important stories for the organization, including the closing of the general public authority and the implementation of Obamacare, for which she was awarded the 2014 Aldo Beckman Memorial Award by the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Aside from that, Keilar talked about President Obama’s goal, the Democratic National Convention, and the organization’s laurel triumph political call night coverage throughout America’s election 2012 coverage.

Before covering the White House, Keilar squeezed in as a legislative assembly reporter. She was responsible for reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate of the United States.

Brianna Keilar’s Net Worth And Height

She received the Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for Outstanding Reporter of Congress from the National Press Foundation in 2008 for her reporting on the $700 billion bank bailout in the autumn of that year.

Before joining CNN as a congressional reporter, Brianna worked as an overall task correspondent for the organization, covering a wide range of topics, including the 2007 Virginia technical school shooting, when she served as the network’s lead journalist on the ground in that city.

After officially joining CNN in 2006 as a reporter for CNN News source, she delivered breaking news coverage and rumors from the country’s capital for about 800 CNN Newsource helper stations; Brianna Keilar moved to other positions within the corporation. After leaving CBS News, where she worked as an anchor, reporter, and producer for a CBS show broadcast on MTV, MTV’s student group, she came to Newsource.

Also a matching anchor for CBS News’ short-form program Up to the Minute and a freelance reporter for CBS Evening News Weekend Edition, she has worked in various capacities for the network. Before working for CBS, Keilar worked as an overall task reporter in Yakima, Washington, for KIMA-TV, a CNN and CBS affiliate station.

During that same period, she also worked in radio, as a morning program host, and as a newsreader at the end of the week. Brianna started her newscasting career as a creation coworker and assistant at KTVU-TV in San Francisco, part of the FOX and CNN networks.

Dave French, Brianna Keilar’s Ex-Husband

Keilar and her ex-husband Dave French were married for the first time in May 2009. The couples eventually separated and divorced. However, there is currently no information available on their divorce.

Fernando Lujan Is The Husband Of Brianna Keilar

Brianna is now married to Fernando Lujan, a member of the United States Army Reserve. She announced her engagement to her future husband in July of 2016. The pair exchanged vows in December 2016 in the city of Las Vegas. The couple is the proud parents of a boy, Antonio Allen Martinez Lujan, born on the 8th of June in 2018.

An Overview Of Brianna Keilar’s Pregnancy

Keilar’s pregnancy status, or even whether or not she is pregnant, is not yet known at this time. Keilar and her husband Fernando, on the other hand, are the delighted parents of a boy, Antonio Allen Martinez Lujan, who was born on the eighth of June, 2018.