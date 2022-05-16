Caroline Hirons Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Net Worth And Facts

It's Time To Think About Words

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Caroline Hirons was born in the United Kingdom. As a professional she is the world's most well-known blogger and writer.

Caroline Hirons was born on 25th July 1969 in United Kingdom. She is a blogger for fashion blogs. In the words of the Guardian the Guardian, she is she is an “outspoken queen of skincare”. The year 2010 was the time she began blogging at the age of 40 , and her blog exploded in the midst of a surge in. She also was a YouTuber until she left YouTube at the age of 2021. In 2020 she released her book Skincare that won the Lifestyle Nonfiction Book for the Twenty21 Year at the British Book Awards.

Caroline Hirons Wiki, Age Profession, Height Hubby, Body

Real Name Caroline Hirons
Nickname Caroline
Profession Blogger and Writer
Popular As Fashion Blogger
Instagram Go Here
Name of the Boyfriend/Husband Jim
Physical Status
Age 52 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 159 cm
  • In meters – 1.59 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.6
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 58 kg
  • In Pounds- 141 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Brown
Size of Shoe 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 25th July 1969
Birth Place United Kingdom
Zodiac sign Unknown
Nationality British
Name of the school Unknown
College Name Not known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Unknown
Mother Name Not known
Siblings Not known
Career
Sources of Income Blogs
It was referred to as Fashion Blogger
Networth Income Unknown

