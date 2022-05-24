Chaitanya Rao (30 Weds 21) Biography, Wiki, Age, Profession, Lifestyle, Family, Girlfriend, Height And More

Chaitanya Rao’s biography: On this page we will discuss Chaitanya Rao, a well-known Indian actor. He is well-known for his work as a part of the Tollywood industry. His appearance is attractive and charming. He is also is an Instagram celebrity with a huge following as well as followers across his various social media accounts. He was a leading character in the film Bandook in the year 2015. He got an opportunity to play in the web series in Telugu called 30 Weds 21 to be aired in 2021. In the web program, Rao shared screen space with Ananya actress. So let’s talking about Chaitanya Rao Wiki, Age, Height, Bio, Lifestyle, Girlfriend, Family & More.

Who is Chaitanya Rao?

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Chaitanya Rao Madadi Nickname Chaitanya Profession Indian Actor Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 32 Years Height 5 Feet 10 Inches (approx) Weight 70 Kg (approx) Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 13 July 1989 Birth Place Karimnagar, Telangana, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name University of Canberra, Australia Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Karunakar Rao Madadi Mother Name Not Known Sister Name Anith kumar Madadi, Ravinder Rao Madadi and Sharmila Madadi Career Source Of Income Under Review Appeared In Under Review Net Worth, Salary Not Available

Chaitanya Rao Wikipedia (Birthplace, Lifestyle, Career)

He made his debut in the field of television. He is from Telangana. He is looking forward to many accomplishments throughout his career. If you want to know more about Chaitanya Rao’s biography, Wiki then continues reading this article.

Chaitanya Rao Family (Mother, Father Name)

Chaitanya Rao was born on 13 July 1989 in Karimnagar, Telangana, India. Presently, Chaitanya Rao is 32 years old in 2021. His father’s name is Karunakar Rao Madadi. His mother’s name isn’t available as are the names of his siblings have been revealed as Anith Kumar Madadi Ravinder Rao Madadi as well as Sharmila Madadi. He is Professional Indian Actor. If you’re looking for Chaitanya Rao biography, then check out this article to learn the personal details of Chaitanya Rao here.

Chaitanya Rao Girlfriend, Relationship, Affair

According to information, Chaitanya Rao’s relationship status is not confirmed. Chaitanya Rao’s Girlfriend’s Name is not publicly available. He keeps his private life private. We offer the most recent information. If you are interested in know more about his love story, keep reading and get all the details here.

Chaitanya Profession, Age

Physical Appearance

Chaitanya Rao Net Worth

The net worth of Chaitanya is not known.

Some Amazing Facts About Chaitanya

Favorite

Does He Drink Alcohol? “Not Known”

Does He Smoked? “Not Known”

Does He Eat Non-VEG? “Not Known”

FAQ About Chaitanya Bio

Q.1 Who is the Girlfriend of Chaitanya?

Ans. Not Known.

Q.2 Who is Chaitanya Rao?

ans. He is a well-known Indian Actor.

Q.3 What is the age of Chaitanya?