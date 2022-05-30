Champat Rai VHP Biography – Wiki, Age, Family, Latest News, Profession, Net Worth And More

Champat Rai is well-known as the Vice President and Leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad. the President Vishva Hindu Parishad. He is currently working as his General Secretary for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. On Wednesday, a meeting was organized to discuss the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust. Champat Rai, the Vice President International of the Trust. Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He has been chosen to be the position of General Secretary of the Trust.

Champat Rai VHP Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das chairman of the trust has chosen Champat Rai to fill the position of general secretary of the trust. Champat Rai hails born in Mohalla Saraimir of Nagina, Bijnor. Following this announcement, there is joy among the residents of the Nagina region.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international vice-president Champat Rai is the main advocate and the party in the court hearings in this current Ram temple case before the Supreme Court. The court is advising him of the importance of Champat Rai in gathering crucial evidence to support Ram Janmabhoomi and presenting it before the Supreme Court. In this respect it was decided that the Ram Mandir Trust to make Champat Rai the secretary general for the trust. He will be in Delhi in the next day. Born in 1946, in the home that included Rameshwar Prasad Bansal, a resident of Mohalla Saraimer of Nagina tehsil of the district. Champat Rai was a member of in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since childhood.

Champat Rai VHP Age, Family, Parents, Siblings

There isn’t much info on the Champat Rai family. He was born into an Hindu family and has his Indian nationality.

Champat Rai VHP Height, Weight, Appearance

Champat Rai’s height, weight, and appearance information is not available. We will soon bring up His Body Measurements.

Real Name Champat Rai Also Known as Champat Rai VHP Profession Leader and Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Famous For Elected as Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Hobbies Not Known Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age 75 Years old Height Not Known Weight Not Known Body Measurement Not Known Eye Colour Not Known Hair Colour Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 1946 Birth Place Mohalla Saraimer from Nagina district Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Hindu Ethnicity Indian Current City Not Known Hometown Mohalla Saraimer from Nagina district Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Rameshwar Prasad Bansal Mother Name Not Known Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Not Known Marital Status Married Wife Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Government Salary Appeared In Not Known Salary Not Known Net Worth Not Estimated Yet Social Sites Wikipedia CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Champat Rai VHP Career, Qualification, Education

In his early years as a pracharak in the RSS. Champat Rai, too was a professor in Chemistry in the Dhampur Ashram Degree College. Champat Rai’s family members claim it was during the Emergency in 1977 , in the context in the Ramjanmabhoomi movement, Champat Rai was arrested by the police at the college and was taken to the jail. Champat Rai was held in different jails across the state in the State for around 18 months. Following his discharge from prison, Champat Rai Nagina didn’t go back to his home. He became a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 1980 and continued working with the members from Vishwa Hindu Parishad to build the Ram shrine in Ayodhya.

Champat Rai VHP Net Worth, Profession, Source of Income

Champat Rai VHP Net Worth is not yet estimated. We will soon provide an update on Champat Rai’s source of income and his net worth.

FAQ”s About Champat Rai VHP Biography

