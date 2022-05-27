Champat Rai VHP Biography – Wiki, Age, Family, Latest News, Profession, Net Worth And More

Champat Rai is known as the Vice President and Leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad. president of Vishva Hindu Parishad. He is currently working as The General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The meeting took place on Wednesday to discuss the Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust. Champat Rai, the Vice President International of the Trust. Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who was chosen to be the position of General Secretary of the Trust.

Champat Rai VHP Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Ram Janmabhoomi Tshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das chairman of the trust has chosen Champat Rai to fill the position of general secretary by the trust. Champat Rai hails originally from Mohalla Saraimir of Nagina, Bijnor. Following this announcement, there is joy among the residents in the Nagina region. Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international vice-president Champat Rai is the principal advocate and participant in the court hearings in this current Ram temple case before the Supreme Court. The court is advising him of that he plays a crucial role Champat Rai in assembling crucial evidence in support of Ram Janmabhoomi and presenting it before the Supreme Court. In this context the decision has been taken that the Ram Mandir Trust to make Champat Rai the secretary general of their trust. The trust will meet in Delhi the coming days. Born in 1946, in the home that included Rameshwar Prasad Bansal, a resident of Mohalla Saraimer of Nagina tehsil of the district. Champat Rai was a member of in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since childhood.

Champat Rai VHP Age, Family, Parents, Siblings

There is not more information available on the Champat Rai Families. He was born into an Hindu family and has the Indian nationality.

Champat Rai VHP Height, Weight, Appearance

Champat Rai’s height, Weight, and Appearance information is not available. We will soon bring up His Body Measurements.

Real Name Champat Rai Also Known as Champat Rai VHP Profession Leader and Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Famous For Elected as Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Hobbies Not Known Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age 75 Years old Height Not Known Weight Not Known Body Measurement Not Known Eye Colour Not Known Hair Colour Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 1946 Birth Place Mohalla Saraimer from Nagina district Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Hindu Ethnicity Indian Current City Not Known Hometown Mohalla Saraimer from Nagina district Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Rameshwar Prasad Bansal Mother Name Not Known Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Not Known Marital Status Married Wife Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Government Salary Appeared In Not Known Salary Not Known Net Worth Not Estimated Yet Social Sites Wikipedia CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Champat Rai VHP Career, Qualification, Education

As a child as an official of RSS. Champat Rai also served as a professor in Chemistry in the Dhampur Ashram Degree College. Champat Rai’s family members claim they were arrested during the Emergency of 1977 in the context that led to the Ramjanmabhoomi movement, Champat Rai was arrested by the police at the college and was taken to prison. Champat Rai was held in the jails of various districts within the state of approximately 18 months. Following his discharge from prison, Champat Rai Nagina was unable to return home, but became a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 1980 and continued working alongside the members who were members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad to build the Ram shrine in Ayodhya.

Champat Rai VHP Net Worth, Profession, Source of Income

Champat Rai VHP Net Worth is not yet estimated. We will soon provide an update on Champat Rai’s sources of income and his net worth.

FAQ”s About Champat Rai VHP Biography

Q. Who is Champat Rai?

ans. He is selected as the Vice President and Leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Q. What is the Age of the Champat Rai?

Answer. He is 75 years old.

Q. What is the Net Worth of the Champat Rai VHP?

ans. His net worth isn’t known.

Q. Who is the Wife of Champat Rai?

Ans. Not Known.