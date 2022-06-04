Chinki Minki Wiki [Twin Sisters] – Biography, Age, Boyfriend, Lifestyle, Bio And Net Worth

Biography of Chinki Minki Wiki – In this article, we discuss about Chinki Minki as a famous actor in the world of television. Both are Twin Sisters. The twins are famous for their comedy videos and dancing videos. They also have lip-sing videos. She is well-known for her gorgeous look, cute smile, fashion and a stunning personality. In this article we will describe her life in full detail So, stay tuned for this article. In this post, we examine Chinki Minki’s Wiki. Biography and Wikipedia, age photos Family, Husband’s Name, Boyfriend Name Lifestyle income, Salary Net Worth, Upcoming Projects, Career Height, Weight, Body Measurements and Sizes and more.

Who Is Chinki Minki? [Surbhi Mehra & Samriddhi Mehra]

Chinki Minki Wiki – The actual title for Chinki Minki is Surbhi and Samriddhi. They are Twin Sisters. Their real identity comes from the character Chinki Minki on Kapil Sharma’s popular television series “The Kapil Sharma Show”. She sang Piya Piya during Kapil Sharma’s TV show. According to the most recent Chinki Minki pictures One can’t believe for a second that Chinki Minki is just 22 , which is a very young age. Chinki Minki is among the most popular girls of today. We will discuss Chinki Minki Age real name Hot Photos, Hot Name and a short biography.

Chinki Minki was born on 27 December 1998 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Chinki Minki is a member of an Hindu family. If their parents’ names are involved, we’ll inform you that Chinki Minki is yet to display the names of her parents on social media.

Chinki Minki completed her initial education in Mount Abu Senior Secondary Public School in New Delhi. Further studies were completed by the Delhi the University’s College of Vocational Studies Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi. Chinki Minki is now completing her degree.

Chinki Minki was born on 27 December 1998 in Noida, UP. She is now 22 years old. older. Both sisters are involved on social networks. Chinky Minki usually shares her fashionable outfits and photos of modeling in her Instagram. Chinky Minki’s height Chinki Minki’s height is five feet four inches tall and her weight is 55kg. Chinki Minki is stunning that her pictures are a hit across social networks. In this post, we discuss Chinki Minki Age and career, as well as Caste Marital Status, Affairs, Family, Father, Mother and much more.

Real Name Surbhi Mehra & Samriddhi Mehra Nickname Chinki and Minki Profession Tik Tok Star, Youtuber, and Famous Model Famous For The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) Instagram Click Here Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known Physical Status [Physical Appearance] – Body Measurements Age 22 Years Height In centimeters- 162 cm

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 27 December 1998 Birth Place Noida, Uttar Pradesh Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Mount Senior Secondary Public School, New Delhi College Name College of Vocational Studies Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi (University of Delhi) Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Sumati Mehra Sister Name Not Known Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known Siblings/Children’s Not Known Career Source Of Income YouTube Videos, Sponsorship Affiliate, and Events Net Worth, Salary 70 to 80 Lakh Body Size 32B-28-32 Marital Status Unmarried

Famous Youtuber Chinki Minki Wikipedia

Chinki Minki Real Name is Surbhi and Samriddhi. The actress gained fame from Kapil Sharma’s show , ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Chinki Minki is twin sisters. Chinki Minki was once a Tik Tok Queen but is actively engaged on Instagram Reels. She enjoys 2.8 million users on Instagram and is called Surbhi as well as Samriddhi. In terms of her YouTube career There are around 6.5 million subscribers, and they have uploaded approximately 45 videos. Perhaps the number is something different when you’re reading this article.

Chinki Minki Boyfriend/Husband Name (Affair)

According to the most recent updates The name of her boyfriend is not yet mentioned. For more information regarding her family, stay in mind that we will be updating shortly after we have learned about the information. Also, she is famous for her role on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The news about Surbhi and Samriddhi’s relationship has not been reported. In the video she appears with Riaz along with Lucky Dancer. There’s no information on the parents, but we they will be updating soon. Chinki Minki’s affair wasn’t discovered until she was just the age of 22. She never shared pictures with her boyfriend on social media.

Chinki Minki Family (Father, Mother Name)

Chinki Minki was born in 1998 in Noida, UP. Twin Sisters celebrates her birthday on the 27th of December each year. Today, Chinki Minki age is 22 in 2020. We have no information on her parents or father. We’d like to learn the fact that Chinki Minki started her YouTube career on July 31, 2016. The first of her videos was entitled Chinki Minki Jhabua Indore Vlog. The video has been viewed over 3 million times thus far. Of course, getting an impressive name isn’t typical at 22 years old age.

Physical Appearance (Height in Feet)

In terms of figure size, it’s about 32-28-32 inches. The weight is 52 kilograms. The size is five feet four inches. If you have the chance to see, Chinky Minky is the lover of a perfect body and is a very adorable. With its beautiful figure and dimension, Chinki Minki competes with older actresses. Chinki Minki’s photos reflect fitness.

Chinki Minki’s Hobbies – Address, Native, Hometown, Current City

Surbhi and Samriddhi enjoy exploring, she was extremely active on YouTube during lockdown. In the time of lockdown Chinki Minki’s Lifestyle as well as PUBG GamePlay was also watched. It’s like watching a movie while playing pubg. Surbhi and Samriddhi’s favourite food is chocolate, tomato soup, and pizza.

Favorite Fruit – Mango

Favorite food – Chocolate, tomato soup

Favorite Bike – Harley Davidson

Colors I like the most – Black and yellow

Whiskey and drinks (alcohol)

YouTubers – Mr. Faizu and Tech Burner

Favorite Actor – Salman Khan

Favorite Actress – Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Favorite Films – Aashiqui 2 and DDLJ

Favorite Cricketer – Virat Kohli

Favorite sport : PUBG

Favorite Singer – Arijit Singh and Tony Kakkar

Music Director / Band – Sanam

The place I like the most is Paris

Hobbies include walking and playing pubby.

Some Amazing Facts About Chinki Minki

As their popularity grows the earnings of Chinki Minki are growing. Chinki Minki earnings sources include advertising, sponsorship as well as an affiliate to YouTube videos. Chinki Minki’s assets range from $1 million, or 70-80 lakh. However her monthly income ranges from one to two lakh rupees. In addition to Age Chinki Minki’s net worth is also rising.

Chinki Minki began her career as a YouTuber.

Chinki Minki is a lover of her Family.

Chinki Minki’s net worth is 70-80 Lakh.