Chloe Amanda Bailey Wiki, Biography, Age, Networth, Height, Boyfriend, Family, TikTok And More

Chloe Amanda Bailey Wiki:Chloe Amanda Bailey Wiki: Chloe Amanda Bailey is the most popular Tiktoker Content Creatorand Youtuber as well as having numerous followers on her YouTube channel as well as 1.3M users to the Instagram account. We present all information regarding Chloe Amanda Bailey just like Chloe Amanda Bailey Wikipedia, Chloe Amanda Bailey Biography, Chloe Amanda Bailey Age, Chloe Amanda Bailey Photos, Chloe Amanda Bailey Boyfriend, Chloe Amanda Bailey Networth and other information that you need to be aware of.

Chloe Amanda Bailey Wiki

Chloe Amanda Bailey was born on the 21st of September, 1995 in Singapur She is a YouTuber and Tiktoker. She is also a Video Creator, and more. She has a lot of viewers on her channel. She also is a fan of 1.4 million people following the Instagram profile. The place of birth for Chloe Amanda Bailey is Singapur and she’s now single as well. Her Zodiac symbol is Virgo.

She is extremely well-known in her home country for her work on “The Chloe Bailey Show” which is a podcast hosted on the streaming music app Spotify. The show sparked Indian cricket fans by responding to the former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Check out the article below for more information about this stunning beauty.

This might be surprising to you, but Chloe Amanda Bailey celebrated her birthday with Stephen King, the most famous American writer of the urban era. She also posted several tweets in Hindi in response to the former India Captain Kevin Pietersen’s “warning” not to overstay his celebrations following the series 2-1 in Australia. Growing up is a lot of fun for Chloe She is a twin sister to three brothers. This means she was not taken care of and protected in all circumstances. It appears that her father wasn’t present in the photo of the popular host.

Chloe Amanda Bailey Wikipedia

Chloe Amanda Bailey was born on the 21st of September, 1995 in Singapur. The place of birth for Chloe Amanda Bailey is Singapur. The job that is held by Chloe Amanda Bailey is YouTuber Tiktoker, Artist, and Tiktoker. The YouTuber has 1.3 million followers to her Youtube channel, and 1.4 million people following Instagram. Instagram profile.

Chloe Amanda Bailey Biography, Wiki, Profession, Age

Real Name Chloe Amanda Bailey Nick Name Chloe Date of Birth September 21, 1995 Chloe Amanda Bailey Age 25 years old Birthplace Singapur Profession YouTuber, Tiktoker Hometown Singapur Zodiac sign N/A Religion N/A

Chloe Amanda Bailey Figure Measurements, Size, Height & Weight

Hair Color Black (Dyed Brown, Blonde) Eye Color Brown Height Feet 5’6 inches

Meters – 1.67 m

Centimeters – 167 cm Weight In Kilograms – 65 Kg Figure Measurements Size – 34B

Hips Size – 36 Inches

Waist Size – 30 Inches Figure Measurements 34-30-36 Shoe Size 8(US)

Chloe Amanda Bailey Family, Early Life, Brother, Boyfriend

There isn’t any information available regarding Chloe Amanda Bailey’s father’s mother or boyfriend. In this article we provide information we have gathered and additional details regarding Chloe Amanda Bailey will be taken as soon as is possible.

Chloe Amanda Bailey Career/Awards & Achievements

There isn’t any information available regarding Chloe Amanda Bailey’s father’s mother or boyfriend. In this article we provide information we have gathered and additional information regarding Chloe Amanda Bailey will be taken as soon as is possible.

Chloe Amanda Bailey Fevariot Things [Hobbies, Youtuber]

Favorite Hobbies N/A Favorite Destination Singapur Favorite YouTuber N/A Favorite Colour Pink

Chloe Amanda Bailey Networth, Income, Cars, House, Lifestyle

Income Source Tik Tok Videos Annual Networth $1 million Chloe Amanda Bailey House N/A Chloe Amanda Bailey Family Members Parents & Brother Chloe Amanda Bailey Lifestyle Luxurious Lifestyle Chloe Amanda Bailey Cars N/A

Chloe Amanda Bailey Social Media [Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube]