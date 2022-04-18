Christina Khalil Height, Weight, And Net Worth

Christina Khalil, a Scorpio, was born to Lebanese parents in Beirut, Lebanon, on November 19, 1993. She’s a well-known social media personality as well as a well-known YouTuber.

Teenage Years And Formal Education

Christina was born and reared in Beirut, Lebanon, in a middle-class family with a young daughter. In elementary and high school, she was a track and field athlete who participated in both the hurdles and the jumps. A year after graduating from high school, she moved to California and started her YouTube career at the age of 18 in Santa Barbara.

A Career As A Social Media Celebrity

When Christina launched her YouTube channel on October 26, 2011, it quickly grew to a following of over 500,000 people and a cumulative audience of 78 million people. In most of her videos, she gives tips on how to exercise and what type of diet you should follow.

Christina often creates documentaries on motorcycles since she is so enamoured with them. More than two million views have been seen since the publication of “Not in California Anymore…” on December 30, 2016.

With over two million followers on Instagram, Christina was a frequent poster of photos until Instagram cancelled her account for breaking the platform’s rules of service. Christina remarked in a video that she relies on her online presence and wouldn’t know what to do if her YouTube account were to be deleted.

You Can’t Enjoy Life If You Don’t Enjoy Yourself And The Others Who Share It

In spite of the fact that Jaret Campisi has been Christina’s long-term partner, she has chosen to keep their relationship private.

Because Jaret is also a YouTuber, their shared passion for motorcycles brought them together online. After many months of working together, they started dating. They have been together for a long time without having children, but Jaret and Christina have two dogs who they share parenting duties with.

Christina was previously connected to another YouTuber and Instagram celebrity in 2012, and the two often shared videos of themselves together on their own channels. That was in 2013, and Christina has since taken down all videos showing the two of them together from her channel, for reasons that remain a mystery.

What You Like To Do In Your Spare Time

If you haven’t travelled to Croatia’s Dubrovnik, you’re missing out on a treat. Christina enjoys seeing new places, and she often documents her travels through video on her YouTube account.

There’s a good chance you’ll see fast and expensive cars in her videos, such as the one titled “Stock Z06 Exhaust | Flybys!” that was released on December 12th and has already been seen over 45,000 times.

Her father’s “dream fishing excursion” has inspired her to film and share the video on YouTube to commemorate the occasion. Christina’s father began taking her fishing when she was only 9 years old.

Christina Is Khalil’s

Along with frequent gym visits and a strict diet, she often publishes her exercises and other advice on her YouTube channel, where she has a large following.

Aesthetics And Money Are Inseparable

Twenty-six-year-old Christina She’s a 141-pound lady with long brown hair and brown eyes standing at a height of 5′ 7″ (1.7 metres) (64kgs). She will have a fortune to her name by the beginning of 2020.

Jaret Campisi, Christina’s Beau, Who Is He?

Jaret Campisi was reared in an upper-middle-class home in Los Angeles, where his father was a salesman and his mother was a high school teacher. As stated in the description of his debut YouTube video (uploaded on October 25, 2008),

“Sharing my love of motorcycles, weight lifting, and living a happy and healthy lifestyle” was his goal. The pleasure is all mine.’ Jaret’s channel now has over 365,000 subscribers and has over 70 million views.

His movies often include him working out, riding a motorcycle around town, or hanging out with his girlfriend. For example, he shows you how to correctly work out different muscles, how to run and how to build a body in general.

Aside from his reactions to Christina’s fashion choices, the videos that feature him and Christina together centre on their time together at the beach and on their motorcycle adventures.

Instagram is where he posts images of himself working out, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his fiancée. He has over 1,300 photos of himself on Instagram.

Those who wish to learn more about motorcycles and have a chance to win one of his prizes, such as a motorcycle or cash, may subscribe to his Patreon account, which offers three subscription tiers. Jaret is the Big Ten 400 metre hurdles champion and an NCAA All-American and Junior All-American in 400-metre hurdles with a time of 49.97 seconds. In 2014 and 2015, he won Ferrigno Legacy Men’s Physique.

He owns a 2015 Suzuki GSXR-600 and a 2016 Ducati Panigale 1299 Panigale at his disposal, being a motorcycle aficionado.