Christopher Witty Wiki Bio Age, Age, Wife Ethnicity Net Worth and other facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Christopher Witty WikiChristopher Witty Wiki: Christopher is known as a popular person and people have been keen in finding out more about him but now, the whole world is looking for Christopher. The entire social media landscape is full of things related to Christopher. Many want to know more about his personal life such as his family, net worth, and his earnings and others want to learn about his professional life. The website “A real news” has released an array of details.

Real Name Christopher Martin John Witty
Nickname Christopher
Profession English Actor
Popular As Actor
Instagram Go Here
Name of the wife/girlfriend Unknown
Physical Status
Age Age 71
Height
  • In centimeters- 170 cm approx
  • In meters – 1.70 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.7
Weight
  • In Kilograms-65 kg approx
  • In Pounds- 155 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Brown
Size of Shoe 9 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 26th May 1950
Birth Place Nottingham, England, UK
Religion Unknown
Ethnicity White
Nationality English
Name of the school High School
Name of College Primary College
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Unknown
Mother Name Unknown
Siblings Unknown
Children Unknown
Career
The Source of Income TV and Movies
It was referred to as Actor
Net Worth & Salary Unknown

Christopher Witty was born on 26th May 1950 in Nottingham, England. He works as an English actor. He is well-known by his birth name of Christopher Martin John Witty. He is most famous for William (1962), The Railway Children (1970), and Nicholas Nickleby (1968).

Christopher Witty is an English-born actor from England. He is most well-known for his hit films such as William (1962), The Railway Children (1970). He is educated in primary school and college within The United Kingdom.

