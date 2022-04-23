chupapi munano language translation

Here is what Chupapi Munyayo really means / Munanyo was when it began on TikTok.

Social media is a place where entirely invented words and phrases can instantly change the game and become viral. Do you remember the Twitter era of Sco Pa Tu Manaa or Bomboclaat dominating the timeline? Or, perhaps more recent, when Cheugy was a trend on TikTok

This phrase is very common in prank videos, where someone whispers it in the ear of a stranger. What does this mean? But where is he from anyway? Who started it all?

What does Chupapi Munanyo really mean on TikTok

What does Chupapi Munyayo or Chupapi Munanyo real meaning translate into English?

According to an Urban Dictionary definition, it means “suck my dick dad,” which is from January 2021. You can do it! “. The sentence is broken down by the entry, which says that “chupa” comes from a Spanish term meaning “sucka cock”, “papi” refers to “father or daddy”, and “munyayo”, “go for it”.

There is much debate about whether this is the correct definition. KnowYourMeme notes that “Munyayo”, “Munanyo”, and “Munanyo”, “don’t seem to have direct translations of Spanish or any other languages, which suggests this is gibberish.”

@ jaykindafunny8, the apparent creator of the word posted a video explaining how to spell it. He simply combined two popular spellings from TikTok to create “munanyo”.

Chupapi Munyayo and Chupapi Munanyo don’t really mean anything. It’s all a joke.

Who came up with the expression Chupapi Munanyo

The July 2020 date is the first time that the phase was used on TikTok. Jaykindafunny8 tweeted a video showing TikTok going through a drive thru, ordering icecream, and then slapping it on the forehead before he left. He says “munanyo” in one of the clips.

He posted a TikTok joke a few months later. He sneaked up behind random people and scared them by shouting “munanyo”, then repeating the entire sentence when they ask why.

Jay has more than 16 million subscribers to the app. His # munanyo videos receive millions of views each time he shares them. Jay’s # munanyo hashtag received more than 3.7 million views in May 2021.