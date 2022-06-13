Ciby Bhuvana Chandran Biography, (Bigg Boss Tamil 5) Wiki, Age, Family, Wife, Girlfriend, Net Worth And More

Ciby Bhuvana’s Biography – On this site, we discuss Ciby Bhuvana Chandran , an Indian actor and creator of content for social media. He is in the “Master ” Movie in 2021. He is also a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. He has also been awarded numerous Awards 2021. His social media profiles have an enormous fan base as well as millions of fans. He gained fame after his first films, before he drew a lot of interest day by day. Ciby Bhuvana Chandran Worked in Many Indian Movies. So let’s talk about Ciby Bhuvana Chandran Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Family & More. For all those who want to know his personal details that have all Fan’s Keep read this article and get all the details in this article.

Ciby Bhuvana Chandran , born on the year 1990. He's 31 , and has been living in the United States for almost a decade. Then, he finished his education within Tamil Nadu, India, and also finished his graduation in Tamil Nadu, India. Following that, he began modeling and auditions for Movies as well as Television Serials.

Ciby Bhuvana Chandran began her acting journey in the South Indian Film Industry with the film 'Vanjagar Ulagam' in the year 2018.

Ciby Bhuvana was born the year 1990 at Tamil Nadu, India. He is a Professional Indian Actor. He began the acting profession with Vanjagar Ulagam in 2018 directed by Manoj Beedha. He is also as a Tamil Movie Master in 2021 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Real Name Ciby Bhuvana Chandran Nickname Ciby Profession actor Famous For Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 31 Years Height In centimeters- 178 cm

In meters – 1.78 M

In Feet Inches-5’10” Weight In Kilograms- 69 kg

In Pounds- 152 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 1990 Birth Place Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac sign Aries Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name Not Known Qualifications Unknown Family Profile Father Name Unknown Mother Name Not yet known Siblings N/A Career Source Of Income Movies Appeared In Many Movies, Tv Serial Net Worth, Salary N/A

The actor is an Indian actor. His birth year was the year 1990. He is the age of 31 Years old in 2021 He was Birth Palace Tamil Nadu, India. He has been for Many Indian Movies like and Many Tv Series.

Ciby Bhuvana Chandran was born the year 1990 at Tamil Nadu, India. His father's name and mother's Name are not mentioned in this article.

Ciby Bhuvana Chandranis an acclaimed Indian actor. He's on"Master" the "Master " Movie. He is also a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. He also has won numerous Awards 2021.

Ciby Bhuvana Chandran’s height is 5 feet 10 inches. He began modeling shortly after his graduation. His weight is 70kgs and weighs 152lbs.

According to reports that he’s unmarried. The name of his girlfriend is not publicly known. If you want to know more about get to know his Lover Story, Affair then continue reading this article and learn all details about this Page which we will provide below.

It is an Indian actor. He was born in the year 1990. Ciby Bhuvana is a well-known Indian Actor in the field of acting. Ciby Bhuvana Chandran began her acting profession in the South Indian Film Industry with the movie 'Vanjagar Ugam' in the year 2018.

Does Smoke “Not known” Do you drink alcohol “Not known” He loves his mom a plenty. He enjoys traveling and has always wanted to meet new people.

Q.1 Who is the Girlfriend of Ciby Bhuvana Chandran?

Ans. Not Known

Q.2 What is the age of Ciby Bhuvana Chandran?

A. The age of Ciby Bhuvana Chandran is 31.

Q.3 Is Ciby Bhuvana Chandran Married?

Ans. No.