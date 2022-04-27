Cody DaLuz Wiki, Age, Girlfriend, Parents, Ethnicity, Net Worth And More

Cody DaLuz Wiki:- Cody is known for his romantic relationship with Joss Stone, well-known as a artist and singer. Cody became famous after being in a relationship Joss. He is a hard-working man. On the 29th of January, 2021 she welcomed her first child Violet Melissa.

Who is Cody DaLuz?

Cody DaLuz Biography (Age, Profession, Lifestyle)

Cody DaLuz was born on 20 April, 1990 in England. He will be 31 in 2021. He is a Marines and Military. He was famous in the blink of an eye after having a romantic romance with Joss. He is a man who works hard.

Wiki/Bio

Real Name Cody DaLuz Nickname Cody Profession Marines and Military Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac Sign Taurus Cody DaLuz Physical Status Age 31 Year Old (2021 Height (Approx.) 6 ‘ 2″ Weight (Approx.) 92 kg Chest Not Known Waist Not Known Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 20 April 1990 Birth Place England Current City London, United Kingdom Religion Christianity Nationality British School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Background Father Name Not Known Mother Name Trish Nugent Sister Name Alexis Manning DaLuz Brother Name Tyler DaLuz Marital Status Unmarried Children’s Name Violet Melissa Girlfriend Name Joss Stone(Joscelyn Eve Stoker) Cody DaLuz Career Source Of Income Not Known Net Worth $1 Million (Approx.) Favorite Favorite Sports Not Known Favorite Movie Not Known Favorite Colour Not Known Favorite Actor Not Known Favorite Actress Not Known Favorite Food Pizza, Non-Veg Dishes, Snacks, Fast Foods

Cody DaLuz Wiki (Early Life, Achievements)

Cody DaLuz Mother, Father Name

The name of his father isn’t listed, nor is the name of her mom is Trish Nugent. Cody has one sister named Alexis Manning DaLuz and has one brother named Tyler DaLuz. If you are looking for more details about Cody DaLuz’s Wiki profile as well as the name of his wife, girlfriend and more , continue reading this article.

Cody DaLuz Wife/Girlfriend Name, Children

According to reports from social media the man was not married. Her name was Joss Stone (Joscelyn Eve Stoker) who is a well-known performer and music producer. On January 29, 2021 (Friday) the beautiful couple welcomed their first child, Violet Melissa. If you have more information about the Cody DaLuz Wiki keep reading this article.

Some Amazing Facts About Cody DaLuz

He began his career in Marines in the Marine Corps and Military. Cody is well-known for his romantic relationship with Joss Stone, who is well-known as a musician and singer. He loves her mom dad a lot. He loves to travel, and has always wanted to meet new people.

Cody DaLuz Favorite Things

Does He Drink Alcohol? “No”

Does He Love Dogs? “No”, He Loves Dogs.

Does He Smoked? “No”

Does He Eat Non-VEG? “No” He eats and adheres to The Non-Veg Diet.

