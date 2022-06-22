Connie Kline: The Untold Story Of Jamie Foxx’s Ex-Wife

Connie Kline was born on March 29, 1972, in California, USA, under the sign of Aries. Former wife of Jamie Foxx, she is a 47-year-old former US Air Force veteran and an accountant, but she is most known for being the mother of their daughter Corinne Foxx.

How Much Money Does She Have Now?

She is known as Connie Kline. Assets and liabilities

Aside from her employment in tax preparation and her five years in the Air Force, Connie Kline has an estimated net worth of $1 million. As if this wasn’t enough, Jamie Foxx also gifted her with a black Mercedes and a 5,000-square-foot house outside of Los Angeles.

A Life That Isn’t Visible To The General Public

Connie Kline was born and raised in California at some point in her childhood. She is of the white race and is a citizen of the United States of America. The mother of Jamie Foxx’s eldest child, Corinne Foxx, remained unknown to the public for a lengthy period of time.

In November 2016, when they shot her in public, RadarOnline.com’s reporters finally discovered who she actually is and what she looks like after four months of inquiry. She was observed in Simi Valley with another youngster.

The black Mercedes she was driving was registered to Jamie Foxx’s firm. When pressed for a remark, Connie said that she hadn’t been active in the media for a reason.

Success In The Workplace

She served in the Air Force for five years, and on Veteran’s Day, her daughter Corrine wished her a good day. She is presently employed with Simi Valley, California-based CK Financial as a tax preparer.

In addition, she is interested in charitable work and has worked with the Knights of Columbus on a number of occasions. According to her IMDB biography, Connie was featured in the video “The Fantastic Voyage” in 1998. In November of that year, she appeared in the “Score (US)” issue.

Personal Life: Corrine Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s Daughter

In 1993, Connie Kline had a short romance with Jamie Foxx, a well-known Hollywood actor.

Corinne Marie Bishop was born on February 15, 1994, as a consequence of their connection, and they named her after their daughter. It’s safe to presume she’s the mother of at least one more child. Connie Kline is a single woman at the moment.

Do You Know Jamie Foxx?

On December 13, 1967, Eric Marlon Bishop, better known as Jamie Foxx, was born in Terrell, Texas, USA, to Louise Annette Talley Dixon and Darrell Bishop. Mark Talley and Esther Marie, his maternal adoptive parents, reared him.

In his teens, he was a pianist at New Hope Baptist Church, where he’d been performing since he was five years old. At Terrell High School, Jamie was a student.

After high school, he went to the United States International University to pursue a degree in Musical and Performing Arts Composition.

At This Point In Time, The 1990s Starting A Career

Jamie was a stand-up comedian before he became an actor. The next year, he acted in the comedy “Toys,” his feature film debut. He first appeared on television in 1991, playing numerous roles on the Fox sketch comedy series “In Living Color”. “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which ran from 1996 to 2001, marked the beginning of the actor’s rise to fame.

Celebrity Actor Jamie Foxx

The 2000s: Ascendance to Notoriety and the Oscar

“Ali,” a biographical drama directed by Michael Mann in 2001, featured Jamie as Drew Bundini Brown, the protagonist. After appearing with Tom Cruise in “Collateral” three years later, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Max Durocher.

In the same year, Jamie won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his part as Ray Charles’ son in the biographical picture “Ray,” which was based on the life of one of the greatest artists of all time.

Since then, he’s been in films including 2006’s “Miami Vice” feature film version as Detective Ricardo Tubbs, 2006’s musical comedy “Dreamgirls,” and 2009’s drama “The Soloist,” in which he played singer Nathaniel Ayers.

Continued Success In The Decade Of the 2010s

Following his appearance as Django in Quentin Tarantino’s critically acclaimed 2012 western “Django Unchained,” Jamie Foxx starred as Electro/Max Dillon in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” another superhero feature.

Robert Wagner has recently appeared in the action-adventure picture “Robin Hood” (2018), as Little John, and in the judicial drama “Just Mercy” (2019). The Fox game programme “Beat Shazam” is also hosted and executive produced by him (2017-present).

Recording Sessions And Live Concert Performances

There are five studio albums by Jamie Foxx, in addition to his acting career. His first album, “Peep This,” was released in 1994, however it didn’t do well in the music industry.

His second album, “Unpredictable,” debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 in 2005 after he collaborated with Kanye West and other prominent hip hop artists. On his third album, “Intuition,” he topped both the US Billboard 200 and the Top US R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts.

It took him two years to get to No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 with his fourth album, “Best Night Of My Life,” published in 2010, before he got to No. 1 on the US R&B/Hip Hop Albums list with his fifth album, “Hollywood: A Story Of A Dozen Roses,” released in 2015.

Is She Related To Her? Foxx, Corrine

Corinne Marie Bishop was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority at the University of Southern California (USC), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

On the cover of a 2011 edition of “American Cheerleader,” Corinne was a high school cheerleader. Corrine attended Howard Fine Acting Studio and subsequently the American Academy of Dramatic Arts after graduating from college in 2016.

Modeling As A Career

Corinne began her career as a model at the age of 20 when she signed a contract with LA Models. Also in New York, she was represented by One Management and Select Models. D&G, Ralph Lauren, Wet’n’Wild, and Kenneth Cole are among the companies for which she has posed. She was a model for Sherri Hill’s Spring 2018 collection and Kanye West’s “Yeezy” line during New York Fashion Week in 2016.

Career As An Actor

In 2000, Corinne made her television debut on “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which was hosted by her father. Pharrell Williams’ smash song “Happy” included her as a dancer in the music video in 2013, and she later appeared in the short film “The Worst Yoga Teacher Ever” in 2014.

Corinne appeared in an episode of “Sweet/Vicious” on MTV two years later, following which she was awarded Miss Golden Globe 2016. A survival horror thriller titled “47 Meters Down Uncaged” makes her feature film debut in 2019.

She will appear in her father’s directorial debut, “All-Star Weekend,” now in post-production. Corinne is also shooting the drama “Safety” beginning in early 2020.