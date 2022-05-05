Who Is Cush Jumbo?
Cush has a stage name of actress who hails from Denmark Hill, London, England. She is 36 years old. older. She is a well-known model, actress social media celebrity, Internet sensation, Influencer and media star of Denmark Hill, London, England. She is an English British actress and a writer.
Her fame is due to her role as the lead lawyer Lucca Quinn on The Good Wife, the CBS Legal Drama series The Good Wife (2009-2016) as well as The Good Fight, the CBS All Access spin-off series The Good Fight (2017-2022). If you want to know more about her lifestyle, husband, Wiki, Daughter then continue reading this article to get all the details.
Cush Jumbo Wiki (Early Life, Age)
Cush was born in and grew up within Denmark Hill, London, England. She is 36 years old. older. She is the real Cush Jumbo. She is a well-known model, actress social media superstar, Internet sensation, Influencer and media personality of Denmark Hill, London, England.
She was awarded the Ian Charleson Prize for her performance in the film Rosalind In As You Like It (2011) and also received an Laurence Olivier Award nomination for her performance in the role of Mark Antony in an all-female ensemble in Julius Caesar (2012). If you’re looking for more information about Cush Jumbo read on this article.
Cush Jumbo Bio, Age, Profession, Height, Weight
|Full Name
|Cush Jumbo
|Nick Name
|Cush
|Profession
|Singer, actress and fashion model
|Husband’s name
|Sean Griffin
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Physical Status
|Age
|36 years old
|Height (Approx)
|5’6”
|Weight (Approx)
|70 kg
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|23 September 1985
|Birth Place
|Denmark Hill, London, England
|Caste
|Christian
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Not Known
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduated
|Parents Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Acting
|Appeared In
|Movies & TV Shows
|Net Worth
|$1.5-$5 million (Approx)
Cush Jumbo Biography Education Qualification
Her birthplace was in Denmark Hill, London, England. She is 36 years old. young. She is an actress from the UK. British actor. The details of her education aren’t listed here. If you’ve gathered more information regarding Cush Jumbo, her parents children, relationships and more, then keep by reading this article.
Cush Jumbo Parents (Father, Mother Name)
Cush can be described as a British actor, singer and pianist from the UK. She is the founder of Maney Saving. Maney Saving. She is 36 years old. young. Her father’s name isn’t known , and her mother’s maiden name is not well-known. The girl was not allowed to share personal details in Social Media. For all the Fans, read this article and learn the entire information in this article.
Cush Jumbo Career, Profession, Ethnicity
She is an British actor and writer from the UK. She is well-known for her leading role as lawyer Lucca Quinn, in her role in the CBS Legal Drama The Good Wife series The Good Wife (2009-2016) as well as her role in the CBS All Access spin-off series The Good Fight (2017-2022). Cush was also seen as DC Bethany Whelan in the ITV crime drama series Vera (2012 and 2015-2016) along with Lois Habiba in the third season of the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood in the year 2009. She has also been seen in numerous stage productions.
She received the Ian Charleson award for her performance in the role of Rosalind In As You Like It (2011) and also received an Laurence Olivier Award nomination for her performance in the role of Mark Antony in an all-female ensemble from Julius Caesar (2012). The actress also co-wrote and performed in the one-woman production Josephine and I, about Josephine Baker (2013). Her Broadway debut during the fall of 2014, when she performed on stage in the transfer Royal Court Theatre production of The River by Jez Butterworth as well as Laura Donnelly and Hugh Jackman.
In October 2021 Cush was the lead in the production of Hamlet at the Young Vic Theatre in London conducted by Greg Hersof. The interpretation she gave was Hamlet as the “clear-eyed son” in a portrayal of “shining clearness”. Her ethnicity is unknown. If you’re interested in more about her, read this article.
Cush Jumbo Husband/Boyfriend, Children
|Husband
|Sean Griffin
|Father’s Name
|Unknown
|Mother’s Name
|Not yet known
|Children
|1
|Marriage Date
|Unknown
Movies
- 2011 The Inbetweeners Movie
- 2015 Remainder
- 2016 City of Tiny Lights
- 2020 The Postcard Killings
TV Shows
- 2007 My Family
- 2008 Harley Street
- 2009 Torchwood
- 2010 Lip Service
- 2012, 2015-2016 Vera
- 2015-2016 The Good Wife
- 2017-2021 The Good Fight
- 2020 Deadwater Fell
- 2020 Trying
- 2021 The Beast Must Die
Cush Jumbo social link for Instagram, Twitter
|Click Here
|Click Here
|Click Here
Cush Some Amazing Facts
- Her name was British Actress, singer, and pianist.
- She is famous for her work as an actor-singer from Britain and a pianist.
- There are more Instagram followers than her official Instagram account.
- Cush is a fan of her mother and she loves her mom a lot.
- Cush most of the time loved her son.
FAQ About Cush Jumbo
Q. Who is Cush Jumbo?
ans. She is a British singer, actress and pianist.
Q. Which is the surname of the Father of Cush?
ans. Not known.
Q. How old is Cush?
Answer. She is 36 years old.
Q. What is the place of birth of Cush?
Ans. Cush Jumbo’s birthplace was in Denmark Hill, London, England.
Q. Which was the husband of Cush’s Name?
Ans. Sean Griffin.
