Daniel Bellomy, commonly known as Daniel Lee Bellomy, was born on December 27, 1994, in Los Angeles, California. He is a well-known American actor, musician, singer, and social media influencer. The programme he produced with Gianni Paolo and LaToya Tonodeo, titled “Power Book II: Ghost,” is where Daniel Bellomy first gained notoriety.

Both the actors and the show gained enormous popularity. In “Power Book II: Ghost,” he portrayed Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross. People are looking for information about Daniel Bellomy Biography, Wiki, Parents, Age, Girlfriend, Ethnicity, Height, Net Worth, And More.

He excels in every endeavour because of his many talents, whether it be acting, dancing, or music. Daniel Bellomy is an actor who has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including Mrs. Fletcher and Suits (TV Series). There are numerous television series, including The Deuce and Outcast.

Daniel is not only a skilled actor but also a singer and musician. He has vocal and guitar training. Daniel Lee Bellomy has participated in a number of live performances, according to his Instagram profile.

The selection of Daniel Lee Bellomy for the starring part in “Power Book II: Ghost” propelled him into the public eye. I should mention that this series debuted on September 6, 2020.

Daniel Bellomy’s wiki and biography ( Birthday, Age )

Wikipedia for Daniel Lee Bellomy – On December 27, 1994, in Los Angeles, California, the multi-talented actor Daniel Lee Bellomy was born to his parents. As of 2022, he will be 27 years old. Daniel has 228K followers on Instagram as of this writing (@daniel lee bellomy). He received his diploma in theatre from Carnegie Mellon University, to talk about his studies.

Education of Daniel Lee Bellomy

Daniel got his start in music and acting at a very young age. For his career, he also joined a number of institutions. According to his source, he received his main education at a high school.

The parents, ethnicity, and religion of Daniel Lee Bellomy

Daniel Lee Bellomy (Family & Parents): Daniel was raised by both parents and is a practising Christian. Daniel is a citizen of the USA. He is of Afro-American descent. He has siblings and was brought up by both of his parents. Christopher Lee Bellomy is his brother’s name. Cheryl, his mother, has been identified on his Instagram account. He does, however, provide his mother some extremely unusual pictures.

Age, Height, Weight & Trivia of Daniel Bellomy

My Profile Wiki/Bio Profile My full name is daniel lee Bellomy Nickname Daniel Bellomy The star of “Power Book II: Ghost” The age of (2020) 27 years old Date of Birth: 27 December Place of birth: United States of America Sign of the zodiac Update Soon The Nationality of America The ethnicity of Afro-American Belief in religion: Christianity The height of 6 feet 4 inches” Approximate weight: 70 kg Approximate Color of Eyes: Brown Color of Hair Black Instagram Instagram TikTok Is Not Available Movie & TV show “Power Book II: Ghost”. Relationship Status: Single 2020 Net Worth US $100,000- $200,000 Profile on Wikipedia Not Available

The height and weight of Daniel Bellomy

Aside from his height, Daniel Bellomy weighs approximately 70 kilograms.

Personal Life

Daniel Bellomy, a talented young man, primarily focuses on his career. He enjoys going on trips with his pals to various nations, according to his Instagram account. Additionally, he posts a photo of himself. Along with his group, he also performed in various stage productions.

Early Career

The sources claim that Daniel Bellomy’s entertainment career began as an actor. To understand more about the entertainment industry, he enrolled in a number of classes. He eventually started taking acting classes.

Later, he was chosen for a number of TV shows and films. According to IMDB, he contributed to numerous films, including Torn from the Headlines, Satanic Panic, Darkness Comes, Striptease, and Be the One, among others.

He is a gifted musician and dancer. The third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, and other planned projects are currently being worked on by Daniel Bellomy.

Daniel Bellomy’s 2022 net worth

At a very young age, Daniel Bellomy gained a lot of fame. He has a successful career and makes a good living. He has an opulent life in Los Angeles, California. His appearances in advertisements and music videos are many. According Daniel Bellomy’s net worth is thought to be between $1 and $3 million USD (approximately) as a result of his work.

Facts About Daniel Bellomy

He is well-known around the nation for his great work in the entertainment sector.

Daniel Lee Bellomy is 27 years old, according to his date of birth (as of 2022).

He always eats his birthday cake on December 27.

Since he was little, Daniel has been interested in singing and acting.

His TV career began in the year 2012.

He started learning ballet, theatre, and music at a very young age, according to the sources.

Later, He played Sheriff Sullivan Gridley in the short film A Matter of Time.

He then made an appearance in the film The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story.

As Diana Tejada in “Power Book II: Ghost,” he shot to fame on the big screen (American drama series).

which Courtney A. Kemp produced.

Through his performance, he attracted the public’s attention.

Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross was portrayed by Daniel Bellomy in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Read Also: Tony Hudgell Biography