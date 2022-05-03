Danielley Ayala Wiki, (Instagram Star) Biography, Age, Height, Family, Photos, Facts, Net Worth & More

In this article, we will be discussing Danielley Ayala was born on 23 February 1994 in Los Angeles, California is an American Model, Makeup Artist and Instagram Superstar. She is a makeup artist Model, Makeup Artist, also an Instagram Model from America If you have more information about Danielley Ayala’s bio, birthday and birthday date, read this article to learn the complete details below.

Danielley Ayala Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Danielley Ayala Full Name Danielley Profession Makeup Artist, Model, and Instagram Star Instagram Click Here Boyfriend Name Peter Shelegin Physical Status Age 25 Years (Approx) Height 173 cm 1.73 meters Feet Inches-5’8 Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 143 lbs Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 23 February 1994 Birth Place Los Angeles, California Nationality American School Name High School College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Marital Status Unmarried Family Profile Father Name N/A Mother Name N/A Siblings Brother – N/A Career Shows N/A Net Worth, Salary $200K US dollars

Danielley Ayala Family (Mother, Father Name)

Physical Appearance (Age, Height, Weight)

Danielley Ayala’s height is 5 ‘ 8 inches tall. She began modeling following her graduation. Her body weight is approximately 65kgs and 143lbs.

Career

She is a model , but she also attended Make-Up Fashion Institute Los Angeles Schools of Make-up and completed her program. Ayala pursued her career working in fashion, the Beauty World, Glamour, Fashion, and Makeup. Ayala is also hair Stylist and is well-versed of special Effects Makeup.

Danielley Ayala is Famous on Instagram and has 5.2million followers on her Instagram and Danielley Ayala’s net worth was about $200,000 US dollars.

Danielley Ayala Boyfriend

She has a relationship Peter Shelegin’s boyfriend since the year 2015.

Some Amazing Facts About Danielley Ayala

She began the acting profession as an actress and model. Model as well as an Actress.

Danielley Ayala was born in 1994 at the age of 25 of age in the USA.

Her birthday is celebrated every year on February 23.

Ayala received her education with the Make-Up Designory Los Angeles School of Make-Up

She is a fervent pet lover.

She became interested and passionate in the glamorous world of makeup fashion, beauty, and fashion

Danielley Ayala Networth approximately $200,000 US dollars.

FAQ Danielley Ayal

Q.1 Who is Danielley Ayala?

Ans. Danielley Ayala is an American Makeup Artist, Model, and Instagram Star.

Q.2 What is the age of Pandey Danielley Ayala?

Ans. She is now 25 years old.

Q.3 Is she married?

Ans. Unmarried.