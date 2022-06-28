Renee Portnoy: The Untold Story Of David Portnoy’s Wife

Her husband, David Portnoy, a well-known American businessman and Barstool Sports content producer divorced her in 2017, although they remain close friends. The fact that she is the director of merchandising for SmartPak and an accomplished horse adviser is more well-known than her work as David’s wife.

askkissy.com is the only creator and owner of this article. This article may not be reproduced in any other form, electronic or printed. The DMCA safeguards intellectual property rights. All copies discovered will be reported.

Childhood And Family Members

Her birthday is May 5, and she was born in Abington, Massachusetts the United States. Her nationality is American, and she was born under the sign of the Taurus Zodiac. The estate her husband built for her on Nantucket, where she grew up in Abington, is where she now lives.

Have To Work Hard Tomorrow Or I’ll End Up In Prostitution Hank

Published on Friday, May 1st, 2015 at 1:01 pm by David Portnoy

My wife and I have one daughter, Renee. When she was eight years old, she began riding ponies and horses since she had always been fascinated by animals and had a natural affinity for them. In spite of the fact that Renee’s pony kicked her in the face after she was thrown off, she still loves horses.

In 2001, Renee graduated from Abington High School and enrolled at Boston University, where she majored in psychology. She earned a Bachelor of Science in International Relations and Business from her university.

Renee started working with SmartPak in 2010. Equine nutrients, riders’ attire, and gear, and other necessities for horse owners are all available from this firm, which was established in 1999.

Director of merchandising was her first position after starting as a senior buyer. Renee’s position at SmartPak, which specializes in horse and dog nutrition, was a dream come true for her because of her passion for animals.

As a result of their marriage, David Portnoy became enamored with horses as well, and he learned to ride and even purchased a few horses of his own. Renee, who is now divorced, attends the Kentucky Derby on her alone, and David hasn’t been in a while since the pair is no longer together.

Renee began participating in equestrian competitions because to David’s encouragement and support. For the duration of their relationship, Renee was involved in every aspect of David’s “Barstool Sports” website. In the same way that David called himself “The President,” or more precisely “El Presidente,” and made it his official moniker, the blog’s readers continue to refer to her as their First Lady. She stopped posting on his blog in the new year.

Charity

Considering how much she loves all animals, Renee is a strong proponent of pet adoption. She urges people to adopt animals instead of purchasing them, urging them to do so from local animal shelters.

She has long been a supporter of the Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals, a local animal foster home. Besides raising funds, she also lends a hand by cleaning, feeding, and generally amusing the animals at the shelter.

David Portnoy Seems To Be Divorcing Her

They first met in 2005, just as Renee was finishing up her academic career and David was relocating to Boston to begin working at Yankee Group there. Following a year and a half of dating, the pair became engaged in 2008. Renee and David were married in 2009, however, they never had children. David is divorced and Renee is never expecting a child.

Renee Portnoy And David Portnoy

In 2016, David was caught at the act in a neighborhood tavern with yet another woman. As it looked that the girl was Jordyn Hamilton, Renee and David’s divorce rumors gained traction. For the sake of Madison and Stella Bean, Madison and Stella Bean’s two canines, David publicly announced their separation in January 2017.

In the days after their divorce, David accused Jordyn of infidelity, believing she was having an extramarital affair with her SoulCycle teacher. Even though David didn’t want to damage his ex-girlfriend, his blog’s supporters initiated a cyberbullying campaign against her and her boyfriend that was impossible to stop.

Despite their separation, David was there for Renee when she had to say goodbye to her beloved puppy, Stella Bean, a little over a year ago. Her gratitude go out to David for being there for her when she had to say goodbye to her beloved pet.

“The love and companionship that @renee Portnoy and Stella had is tough to put into words,” David said on Twitter. They’re clearly still close friends since, despite the fact that they haven’t shared a home in almost two years, neither Renee nor David ever bring up their split.

David “Dave” Portnoy, Who Are You?

To the family of Linda Kaufman and Michael Portnoy, David “Dave” Portnoy was born on March 22nd, 1977. He comes from a Jewish family.

Graduated in 1999 with a BA in business communication from the University of Michigan after matriculating from Swampscott High School in 1995. Since he got a position with Yankee Group, a Boston-based IT market research firm, he relocated to the city. When he left the corporation in 2003, he started his own business, which expanded into Barstool Sports in the years that have followed.

A print magazine that just made the transition to the Internet in 2007, Barstool Sports has since grown to be one of pop culture, sports, and other media’s most widely read and caustic blogs. There are various blogs, podcasts, and a reality-show series of videos on the Barstool Sports website, which looks more like an online reality show.

The Chernin Group acquired Barstool Sports in 2017 when Peter Chernin, the group’s CEO, acquired controlling ownership in the firm (51 percent ). While the arrangement paid David over $12.5 million, he is still in charge of the content creation process.

Barstool Sports currently employs more than 130 people and is working with Snapchat and Facebook on collaboration projects. Along with running “Sirius XM” and his own pay-per-view amateur boxing broadcast network, “Rough N’ Rowdy,” David also owns a pizza review app and a pizza delivery service. As a result of the sales of his products, David is also well-off.

Favorite Pastimes, As Well As Fascinating Tidbits

When Renee isn’t caring for animals, she enjoys dining out. Chinese food is her absolute favorite. She enjoys both reading and swimming, and she can now do both activities in the comfort of her own garden, thanks to the addition of a swimming pool.

Addiction To Social Media

Renée acknowledged to having issues with time management since she was spending so much of it on social media. She made her Instagram account only accessible to those who have previously subscribed to her feed, thereby locking off non-subscribers.

As a result of her weekly screen-time statistics, she found it difficult to let go of Instagram. The shelter where she works relies on finding new homes for the dogs and cats she cares for via social media.

Appearance, Fashion Sense, And Personal Style

Renee is a brunette with hazel eyes who wears her hair in a middle-length style. A 5-foot-7-inch (1.70-meter-tall) woman, she weighs around 140 pounds (64kgs). When it comes to fashion, she’s a fan of the more laid-back outfits that include jeans, T-shirts, and riding gear.

Salary And Net Worth

Renee’s estimated 2019 net worth is $2.5 million. David Portnoy, her spouse, is a multimillionaire with an annual salary of up to $900,000 and a net worth of $12 million. There are four bedrooms, a pool, a stone patio, and a modest deck on the Nantucket estate he purchased in 2016 for $2 million.

Read also: Neil Diamond’s Wife – Katie Mcneil’s Untold Story