Deepa Balu Biography, Wiki, Age, Profession, Family, Boyfriend, Husband, Lifestyle, Career, Latest Pic, Height And Net Worth

Deepa Balu Wiki (Age, Profession, Education)

Deepa Balu was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is a Doctor and actress. Deepa Balu Age 22 Year Old. She has started her actress career after her studies. She has also performed in some videos on YouTube. Deepa is famous for her conception videos on the Naakout YouTube channel. Her Qualification is MBBS. she also viral many contents like Types of Proposal, 2k Kathali (Thaen Mittai), Mr. Onesidelover, and more.

Deepa Balu Bio/Wiki

Real Name Deepa Balu Nickname Deepa Profession Indian Actress and Doctor Famous Role (Naakout) YouTube channel Instagram Link Click Here Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend Name N/A Home Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Zodiac Cancer Physical Status Age 22 Years Old Height 5 Feet 1 Inch Weight 53 KG Body Measurement N/A Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 1 July 1999 Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications MBBS Family Background Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Brother Name N/A Career Source Of Income Doctor and Actress Net Worth Not Known Favorite Favorite Sports N/A Favorite Destination N/A Hobbies Dancing, Makeup, and listening to Music Favorite Colour N/A

Deepa Balu Family (Father Name, Mother Name)

Deepa Balu Relationship Status (Boyfriend Name)

Deepa Balu Early Life (Career, Birthplace, Achievements)

Deepa is famous for her conception videos on the Naakout YouTube channel and she also viral many contents like Types of Proposal, 2k Kathali (Thaen Mittai), Mr. Onesidelover, and more. She also performed in many cover songs. She was won many awards and achievements in her life. If you wanna more details about Deepa Balu Biography, Latest Videos, Pics, Career then continues reading this article and know the latest updates.

Some Videos Viral On Social Media Sites

‘Types of Proposal’

‘2k Kathali’ (Thaen Mittai)

‘Mr. Onesidelover’

‘Nenjathiyae’

