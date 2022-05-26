Deepak Singh Biography (Choreographer) – Wiki, Age, Family, Wife, Height, Net Worth And More

Deepak Singh is an Indian professional choreographer, artistand dancer. He is from Sikkim. Deepak’s Birthday is on November 29, 1989. In 2021, Deepak was 31. Deepak Singh comes from a small town in Sikkim who is an acclaimed Indian dancer and choreographer. India is a place where you can see talent on every street.

Deepak Singh Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

His interest in dance was not fully developed until later and he is now one of the best choreographers currently in Bollywood. Deepak was able to regain fame in 2006 when he stood out to be the runner-up in Nach Baliye Season 2, an Indian popular reality television show which was telecast through Star Plus. He was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa a reality television show. It’s one of the Indian background of the the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing also Dancing with the Stars. Deepak Singh was on the show in seasons 2, 4 and 8. He won the season 2 and was runners-up in seasons 4 and 8. He has choreographed numerous dances and performed with a variety of famous people.

Deepak Singh Family, Father, Mother

Deepak Singh is famous in the dance industry is also is known as Deepu. The festival is celebrated on the 29th of November each year. He was born in Sikkim and was brought up there. However, he has settled in Mumbai, India. The Zodiac Sign is Sagittarius. Deepak’s mother’s name is Deva Kumari B and his father’s name isn’t known. The family was raised within Sikkim, India. He is a citizen of India. He also shares photos of his mother and father on social media platforms. Based on his images it appears that he is a large family. He also has a sibling who is named Ratna.

Deepak Singh Age, Height, Weight, Appearance

Deepak Singh’s age was born at 31. Deepak’s height is 5’7″, with a weight of between 58-65 kg.

Deepak Singh Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Deepak Singh Net worth is estimated at. INR 50-60 Lakhs. The source of his revenue is Dancing. He makes decent amounts of money through his work.

Deepak Singh Career, Qualification, Education

Deepak Singh completed his schooling at the Local School in Assam. He is a well-known Indian professional choreographer and dancer. He is also the founder of company DSLDC that is also called Deepak Singh Lati Dance Company. In an interview with him the dancer said that it was something that he discovered quite late. Prior to dancing, he had been involved in sports. A friend from his college invited him to take part in a competition for dancers as part of a cultural program. He auditioned for the dance contest and performed on the song “First-time Dekha Tumhe Hum Kho Gaya’. After that, he was chosen and won the contest. He was then elated to dance. Following that his parents asked him to pick a study or dance, and he chose to dance.

Deepak Singh Affair/Relationships, Married Life

He was married in 2020. got wed in the year 2020 to Raveena Choudhary. Deepak Singh, a well-known artist is a frequent choreographer and performer in order to meet his needs.

FAQ’s About Deepak Singh Biography

