Deepinder Goyal (Founder of Zomato) Biography, Wiki, Age, Career, Wife, Parents, Net Worth And more

Who is Deepinder Goyal? (Businessman, Entrepreneur)

Deepinder is the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, which is a meal delivery company and the biggest restaurant aggregator, known as Zomato. In 2008, Deepinder and Pankaj Chadha co-founded Zomato (then Foodibay). Then, in the year 2011, Zomato became Foodiebay.

Deepinder Goyal Wiki [Birth Place, Early Life]

Deepinder was born on the 26th of January, 1983. He was born in Muktsar, Punjab, India. Deepinder’s age is 38 Years in 2021. He is an Indian Businessman and Entrepreneur. He is the co-founder and CEO for a meal delivery company and the biggest restaurant aggregator known as Zomato.

He completed his studies at IIT Delhi back in 2005 in Computing and Mathematics. His zodiac sign isn’t well-known. The name of his father is Harbans Lal Goyal and His mother’s name isn’t known. Further information about Deepinder Goyal’s Wikipedia, Biography then continue reading the article.

Wiki/Bio (Age, Personal Life, Profile)

Real Name Deepinder Goyal Nickname Deepinder Profession Businessman, Entrepreneur Current Position Director & CEO of Zomato Company Founded Zomato.com Gender Male Wife Name Kanchan Joshi Marital Status Married Physical Status Age 38 Years (2021) Height 6 Feet (Approx.) Weight 78 kg (Approx.) Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 26 January 1983 Birth Place Muktsar, Punjab, India Current City New Delhi, India Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name IIT Delhi Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Harbans Lal Goyal Mother Name Not Available Daughter Siara Goyal Career Source Of Income Business Net Worth, Salary Rs.1900 Crores

Deepinder Goyal Businessman, Entrepreneur Career

He worked for Bain & Company as a manager expert within New Delhi. When he was working at this company in the early 1990s, he noticed at the period that restaurant menus appeared to be in high demand with his colleagues. This is where the concept of Zomato was born. He soon quit the job he held at Bain & Company to start his own venture. He launched his own food company Foodibay in 2008. It was later changing its name to Zomato in the year 2010.

Deepinder Goyal Parents (Mother Name, Father Name)

He is an Indian Businessman. He is the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, a delivery company and the biggest restaurant aggregator known as Zomato. His parents were teachers. The name of his father was Harbans Lal Goyal and His mother's name isn't known.

Deepinder Goyal Wife Name (Son, Daughter)

Deepinder Goyal is married. The name of his wife is Kanchan Joshi. He was married to his wife a few than a decade in the past. They met during their college days. There is a child, whose surname is Siara Goyal.

Deepinder Goyal Age, Height, Weight,

Deepinder is a native of Muktsar, Punjab, India. He will be 38 in 2021. Deepinder’s height of 6 feet approximately. and weight is 78kg approximately. We are updating all the information.

Some Amazing Facts About Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder is a native of Muktsar, Punjab, India.

He is the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, the food delivery company and the biggest restaurant aggregator, known as Zomato.

In 2008, Deepinder and Pankaj Chadha co-founded Zomato (then Foodibay).

The year 2011 was the time Zomato changed its name to Foodiebay.

