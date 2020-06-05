Denny Boy Biography! A Famous Singer of America!

Daniel Steward was born on October 31, 1978. It is the pseudonym of Chicago native best known by his pseudonym Danny Boy (BD). BD may be a contemporary African-American soul singer best known for being signed for a five year run with death house Records by Suge Knight.

Danny Boy: Introduction

Danny Boy the name of a famous singer who is famous all over the world for his outstanding work. His fabulous work in his first debut “Murder Was the Case” soundtrack in 1994 and ranks high in the music industry. He is a good singer and records albums for the Hollywood music industry.

Danny Boy is a charming singer in the Hollywood music industry. She was born in the city of Chicago in 1978. Danny belongs to an American family. However, the amazing Danny Boy Age is 41 years old.

Danny Boy: Early Life And Childhood

He got his early education from the Chicago city. He likes singing from an early age. Due to which his interest and concern towards singing, he adopts singing as a profession.

Danny Boy: Personal Life

Moreover, Danny Boy declared that he is gay in 2016. While in an interview with Vlad TV, he also broadcast that he is working to prevent suicide within the lesbian community and gay.

However, there are several reactions to the announcement of Danny Boy that he’s gay. While some fans contributed support, others had more adverse feedback including one who asked what 2Pac would think to find out that his friend was gay.

“Tupac was my friend and that I think he would have treated me intrinsically,” Danny Boy responded. “Furthermore I’m grown whom I kiss or f**k and nobody’s business…. What I eat shouldn’t cause you to s**t…. Why are so-called straight guys worried about another man??”

The now openly gay Danny Boy has continued his singing career on his own label, Eclectic Soul Music Group.

Danny Boy: Professional Career

He made his debut film in the 1994 “Murder Was the Case” soundtrack with the R&B charter Come once I Call under the production of DJ Quik.

In 1995, he launched his first single entitled Slip N Slide under the production of Reggie Moore and co-production of DeVante Swing with then-unknown artist Ginuwine singing the chorus.

The video was shot in Cabo and featured scenes with 2Pac, Nate Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, and Snoop Dogg.

Danny is one of the best singer famous for singing the melodies of the 2Pac songs “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” “What’z Ya Phone #,” “Picture Me Rollin'” and “Heaven Ain’t Hard 2 Find” on All Eyez on Me, also as “Toss It Up” on The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.

He had recorded good music about 4-5 albums while on death house records. But no one hit the market as they were never released.

Danny Boy also made an appearance on Tha Row’s soundtrack to Eddie Griffin’s Dysfunctional Family movie and also appeared on American Idol. He was disqualified thanks to continued internet promotion by his former label.

He’s currently performing on some projects for his name “Eclectic Soul Music Group” and now resides within Atlanta, Georgia.

On April 20, 2010, death house Records finally released Danny Boy’s 1996 debut album It’s About Time featuring production by DJ Quik & DeVante Swing.

Danny Boy: Net Worth

Well, Danny Boy’s net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million approximately and he gets more from his other activities in debut characters.

Danny Boy: Social Media

Danny Boy Instagram consists of his splendid shots and pics at his working place and outside the studio. Therefore, as compared to other singers, he has an updated Instagram account. However, he is actively available on her other social media networks like Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Danny Boy: Songs

1994: From Murder Was the Case soundtrack (“Come When I Call)

1994: A remix of “Come When I Call”

1996: “Slip N Slide” and its remix is also launched in the market in the same year featuring Tha Dogg Pound.

1996: Then from Christmas on Death Row compilation album “Christmas Song”

Mid 1996: From Christmas on Death Row compilation album “This Christmas”

1996: From Christmas on Death Row compilation album “Peaceful Christmas”

1997: From Gridlock’d Soundtrack” I Can’t Get Enough”

1997: From Gridlock’d Soundtrack “It’s Over Now”

1999: “Beautiful Lady” song that is featuring K-Ci (from Suge Knight Represents the album of Chronic 2000 compilation.

2009: From Ultimate Death Row Box Set “So In Love”

2009: Death Row Records Full Pardon Sampler “Do What You Do”

At the end of 2009: Another song from Ultimate Death Row Box Set “Rock, Roll & Bounce”

Danny Boy: Guest Appearances