Divya Pillai Divya Pillai Biography, Wiki, Age, Marriage, Husband, Wedding Date, Latest News, Photos And More

Divya Pillai Biography, Wiki (Age, Lifestyle, Home Town)

Divya Pillai was born in and raised within Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She completed her education within Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She also appeared in Malayalam films like Ayal Njanalla (2015), Oozham (2016), Masterpiece (2017), Grandfather (2019), Jimmy Ee Veeeinte Aishwaryam (2019). She is the lead character in Ayal Njanalla in the Njanalla Movie. The name of her father, mother’s name and name is not listed on this site at the time. Therefore, all Fans should in the article to be aware of all details regarding her life.

Divya Pillai Wiki/BIO

Real Name Divya Pillai Nickname Divya Profession Indian Tamil film actress Instagram Click Here Boyfriend Name Not Available Physical Status Age 35 years old Height In centimeters- 158 cm

In meters – 1.58 M

In Feet Inches-5’8″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 23 November 1985 Birth Place Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Indian School Name NA College Name NA Qualifications NA Family Profile Father Name Narayana Pillai Mother Name N/A Sister NA Husband NA Career Appeared In Ayal Njanalla (2015) Net Worth, Salary Not Available

Divya Pillai Husband Govind Padmasoorya (Wedding Pics)

Govind Padmasoorya is an acclaimed Malayalam actor and an anchor. His first film of debut is titled ‘Atayalangal’ and directed by M. G. Sasi. He has gained fame for his work among Malayali viewers on D 4 Dance, a reality TV show. D 4 Dance. He was the director of a stress film in the name of Malayalam TV channel Asianet to celebrate their 25th anniversary celebration. If you want to know more regarding Divya Pillai Wedding Pictures follow on to read this article to find out the entire details here.

Is Divya Pillai Father Name?

She is Professional Tamil, Malayam Actress in India. Her Father’s Name Mr. Narayana Pillai and her Mother’s Name is Chandrika Pillai. Also, everyone People Keep read this article and learn all information in this article.

Is Divya Pillai Movies List?

All Fans from Divya Pillai Tamil Actress, these are here the complete list of film titles which all fans read this article to know the details that we have provided below.

Ayal Njanalla (2015)

Oozham (2016)

Masterpiece (2017)

Grandfather (2019)

Jimmy Ee Veeeinte Aishwaryam (2019)

Physical Appearance

Divya Pillai’s height stands at 5′ 8 inches tall. She began her career as an Actress after she graduated from college. Her weight ranges from 55kgs and she weighs 121lbs.

