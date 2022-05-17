Divya Suresh (Bigg Boss Kannada 8) Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Family, Photos And More

This blog is about Divya suresh, a well-known actress and model. She is a Kannada actress. Her social media accounts boast a large fan base and millions of followers. She was born in Uruduga (Thahalli), Karnataka.

She began her modeling career in Kerala Fashion League. She also participated in Miss India South 2017, Beauty Pageant. Recent media headlines featured her appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. So let’s read Divya Suresh Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Family, Photos & More.

Divya was a Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant. She gained fame in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house. After TikTok star Dhanushree’s expulsion from the show. She is passionate about her work. She was featured in Kannada movie Night Out (2018).

Divya was born at Thirthahalli in Karnataka, Uruduga. She is an actress and model. She is a Kannada film producer. Now, she is a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. She has not yet revealed her details regarding her parents and education.

Real Name Divya Suresh Nickname Divya Rao Profession Actress, Model Famous For Big Boss Kannada Season 8 Husband Name Not known Physical Status Age 28 years Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65m

In Feet Inches-5’5″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

Date of birth 16 January 1993 Birthplace Uruduga, Thirthahalli (Karnataka) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality Indian Name of the School Mallasajjan English Medium School Name of the College K.L.E. K.L.E. Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Siblings Brother:- Not Known Career Source of Income Take action Appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada 8

According to the most recent update, Divya has become a well-known actress, director and producer. She is a Kannada film producer. She was recently a contestant on Big Boss Kannada Season 8. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She earned her Masters in Arts, Social Work, and Drama.

Bigg Boss Kannada’s 8th season of the second innings is already a hit with viewers. With the new task in mind, the makers will not rest until they receive the audience. Divya Suresh (left) and Divya Urduuga (right) were seen having a tiff in the new episode during the captaincy task. Divya Suresh, an actress and model, is well-known. She was a Kannada movie actress. She was also a former professional Kabaddi player. Divya participated in Karnataka’s state-level tournaments. She was also featured in the Telugu comedy film Tempt Raja.

Divya is a well-known actress, director and producer. Her roles in Kannada films are what make her famous. Divya is a producer. She has acted in numerous films and won many awards. Her style is well-known, as well as her celebrity status.

Divya was born at Thirthahalli in Karnataka, Uruduga. Every year, she celebrates her 16th birthday on January 16, 1993. Divya Age has now reached 28 years of age as of 2020. We will soon update all details.

Divya is 5′ 7″ tall. After her graduation, she began modeling. She is approximately 55kgs in weight and 121 lbs in body mass.

Divya’s husband’s identity has not been revealed yet.

