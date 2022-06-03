Diya Mukherjee Wiki, [Instagram Star] Biography, Age, Height, Career, Boyfriend, Parents, Net Worth And More

Today we will tell you about Diya Mukherjee’s Biography, Wiki, Wiki Career Family Sister, Father Boyfriend, Mother, Lifestyle Songs List, all details are provided below. These are the Huge Fans of Diya Mukherjee, who is a favorite of all candidates. should read about and Get all the details here. Her Birthday Date 30 July 2004. Born in West Bengal, India. It is an Indian well-known Tik Tok Star, Model as well as a dancer also known as Social Media’s Influencer. She is well-known for her lip-sync dances and humorous videos. She has over a million followers who follow the Instagram account. She is known for her cute appearance and smile. Her father’s name, her Mother’s Name Relationship, Boyfriend’s name Name, and other details are provided below.

Diya Mukherjee Father, Mother, Siblings

She is an experienced Social Media Star. Candidates like Her and have Family Information. People who go to Diya Mukherjee’s Wiki. All details are available on this page.

The names of her parents aren’t visible on this site as of now. The information of her siblings isn’t accessible. So continue to read this article and know what is Diya Mukherjee’s Wiki, Biography Height, Weight and Early Life, then continue to read the article.

Diya Mukherjee Age, Birthday Date, Height, Weight

Her birthplace was West Bengal, India. Her birth date was the 30th of July 2004. It is professional Social Media Star, model as well as a dancer, actress and model. She is 17 years old. Her birthday is celebrated every year during the month of November.

She is taller of 5 feet 2 inches or 1.57 m or 157cm. Her weight is around 49kg or 108 pounds. Her eyes are beautiful brown and black hair. The size of her body isn’t well-known. If you want to know more follow this article to learn all the information here.

Diya Mukherjee Wiki/Bio Real Name, Lifestyle, Profession

Real Name Diya Mukherjee Nick Name Diya Profession Tik Tok Star, Model, Dancer, and Social Media Influencer Zodiac Not Known Boyfriend Not Known Physical Status Age 17 Years Old (2021) Height (Approx.) 5 ‘ 2″ Weight (Approx.) 49 kg Body Measurement Not Known Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 30 July 2004 Birth Place West Bengal, India Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name Not Available College Name Not Available Qualifications Not Available Family Background Father Name Not Available Mother Name Not Available Siblings Name Not Available Career Source Of Income Social Media Net Worth 8 Lakhs (Approx.)

Diya Mukherjee Wiki (Age, Home Town, Career)

The girl was raised in West Bengal, India. She is well-known for her lip-sync and dance moves funny videos. Age 17 at the time of 2021. It is an Indian well-known Tik Tok Star, Model as well as a dancer and Social Media celebrity. Her followers are in the millions on the Instagram account.

Diya is well-known on numerous social media platforms such as Instagram. Diya has a huge fan following , and million of people follow her. She shared her dance moves and humorous videos to Instagram and Tik-Tok. Instagram as well as her Tik-Tok account. She is a Perfect Social Media Star. Her popularity is due to her adorable smile and cute looks.

She started her career on Social Media platforms. She owns the YouTube channel of her own with thousands of users subscribe. She uploads mostly reel compilations as well as reactions videos, Q&A videos, and travel videos on the channel. If you want to know more regarding Diya Mukherjee’s Wiki then you can read the whole article and learn all the details here.

Diya Mukherjee Net Worth

Every Dear People Today we know about Diya Biography, Wiki Life, Bio, and Lifestyle Details on this page. Her net worth is 8 lakhs (Approx.). They are the ones who have Diya Mukherjee’s family details. everyone who is interested in reading this article. And we have provided Diya Mukherjee’s Wiki, Biography and Achievement, Awards and Boyfriend details are been provided below.

Diya Mukherjee Boyfriend Name (Relationship Status)

It is an Indian popular dancer, Tik-Tok Star and social media celebrity. She has millions of fans through the Instagram account. Born on the 30th of July 2004, in West Bengal, India. Based on Social Media reports, her relationship status is currently single. The name of her boyfriend is not mentioned. She is focused on her job. She is very private about her private life. If you’re looking for more information about her personal life, then continue reading and learn about her son’s details here.

What is the Diya Mukherjee Instagram Official Account?

She is the top expert Social Media Star. The Official Account for Instagram Account that we have listed below. Her Instagram account has millions of followers and many posts have been added to her Instagram account as of this moment. If you are interested in checking Diya Mukherjee’s Instagram latest story, continue reading and follow this link below.

Instagram Link – Click Here

What is the Diya Mukherjee Twitter Account

She is a Professional Social Media Star. Her Twitter Account’s official URL and Direct Link is below. This is the people looking for Diya Mukherjee Twitter Account that she has provided to us in the following. In the time of his tweets, his Twitter account had a lot of followers. If you are interested in knowing more about her social media profile, you can read our article to learn the details here.

Twitter Link – Click Here

FAQ More About Diya Mukherjee Wiki

Q. What is Diya Mukherjee Age?

Ans. Born on the 30th of July 2004. Now, She is 17 Year Old.

Q. Where is the Born of Diya Mukherjee?

Ans. Her birthplace was in West Bengal, India.

Q.What does the title mean for Diya Mukherjee’s boyfriend?

Ans. The name of her boyfriend isn’t mentioned.