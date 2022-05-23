It's Time To Think About Words

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Wife, Carrer And Facts

By Erika Noise
Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Wife, Carrer And Facts
Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Biography: Dr. Ranjit is a well-known Indian IAS Officer.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Wife

Real Name Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS
Nickname Dr Ranjit
Profession Indian IAS Officer
Famous For IAS Officer 2008
Wife/Girlfriend Name Misa Singh
Physical Status
Age 41 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 169 cm
  • In meters, 1.69 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.9
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 68 kg
  • In Pounds- 125 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 8 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 7th February 1980
Birth Place Vaishali, Bihar, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Local School
College Name Patna University
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Income Source Government Servant
Appear In As An IAS Officer
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Biography/Wikipedia

IAS Ranjit Singh was born the 7th of February the 7th of February, 1980 at Vaishali, Bihar. The year 2008 was the time he cleared his UPSC Civil Service Examination. He finished his education at primary school and Patna University. He was Dr. Ranjit Kumar Singh was given the state’s first ODF district. IAS Ranjit Kumar is the director of the Primary Education Department in Patna.

He manages his own academy called Super 50, which has taught more than 1,700 candidates for a variety of competitive examinations. He was awarded his “Gujarat Ratna” award for the very first ODF district Narmada in which he worked on major development projects.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Personal Life & Career

  • IAS Ranjit Singh was born on the 7th of February the 7th February, 1980 at Vaishali, Bihar.
  • He was a candidate in 2008 and was able to pass in 2008 the UPSC Civil Service Examination.
  • He graduated in primary school and Patna University.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Wife/Girlfriend & Family

Dr Ranjit Wife/Girlfriend Name Misa Singh
Dr Ranjit Father’s Name Not Known
Dr Ranjit Mother’s Name Not Known

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Biography/Wiki

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Profession & Networth Income

  • In his profession, he is an Indian IAS Officer
  • His Networth Income is Not Known.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh IAS Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia

FAQ About Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh

Q.1 Who Is Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh?

Ans. Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh is an Indian IAS Officer of 2008.

Q.2 What Is the Name Of Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh Wife?

Ans. The name of his wife isn’t publicly known.

Q.3 What Is The UPSC Rank Of Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh?

Ans. He tries the UPSC exam in 2008.

