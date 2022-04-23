Draw a mechanism to support the formation of the specific regiochemistry you see for your product. 5-iodosalicylamide (i.e. iodine at the meta salicylamide) is the product, nai the source of iodine and naocl the oxidizing agent. Ethanol is the solvent. Include any resonance structures and intermediates that are important

Answer:

Formation of the particular type of regiochemistry

Regiochemistry refers to a process that favors formation of bonds at a particular atom over other bondable atoms. Regiochemistry is the description of any regiochemical reaction. Regioselective reactions are those in which the bonding atom chosen by the process is what causes the reaction to occur. This process can also be applied to some reactions, such as addition to pi ligands.

Draw a mechanism to support the formation of the specific regiochemistry