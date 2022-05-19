It's Time To Think About Words

Durga Stalin (MK Stalin Wife) Biography, Wiki, Age, Husband, Children, Family, Career And More

This article will be about Durga Stalin, the wife of MK. Stalin. She was born in Neelankarai Tamil Nadu, India and raised there. Her husband is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This article contains more information about Durga Stalin Wiki, Age, Children and Family.

Who is Durga Stain?

She is M K Stalin’s wife. She was married on 20 Oct 1975. Udhayanidhi and Senthamarai are her 2 children. She was not mentioned on this Page, but she currently lives with her family in Neelankarai Tamil Nadu, India. She is a professional writer. Her book is called “Naanum Avarum”. You can read more about her lifestyle in this article.

Durga Stalin Biography, Wikipedia, Age

She was raised in a wealthy family. As of 2020 she will be 65 years old. She attended private school and graduated from her hometown high school. She is also married to M K Stalin , chief of DMK. This article will provide more information about Durga Salin Age. Durga Stalin: Durga, Muthuvel Karunanidhi’s wife and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is Durga. She is also the leader of Dravida Munnetra Kashagam (DMK). Her common name is “Thalapati” MK Stasil. She is the daughter of M Karunanidhi, former Tamil Nadu CM. Durga married MK Stalin on 20 October 1975. Two children were born to them, a son named Udayanidhi and a daughter called Centhamrai. Durga Stalin published a book entitled “Naanum Avraum”, which details her family and her desire for love. Stalin was too busy with party affairs for most of the time, so she was unable to access her life.

Durga Stalin Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Family

Real Name Durga Stalin
Nickname Durga
Profession Not known
Famous For M K Stalin’s wife
Debut N/A
Instagram Click Here
Name of Husband M K Stalin
Marital Status Married
Physical Status
Age About 65 years
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters – 1.67m
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Light Brown
Personal Information
Date of birth Not known
Birthplace Not known
Zodiac sign Leo
Nationality Indian
Name of the School Private School
College Name Not known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Name of the Mother Not known
Siblings Not known
Career
Source of Income Not known
Appeared in Not known
Net Worth, Salary N/A

Durga Stain Family (Mother, Father Name).

M. M.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, an Indian politician from Tamil Nadu was born on 01/03/53. Since 25 May 2016, he is the leader of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. M. K. Stalin, the son of M. Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. You can read this article to learn more about Durga Stan Biography.

Durga Stain Husband No

Senthamarai is married to M. K. Stalin. Please connect with our page for all details.

Durga Stalin, wife of MK Stalin, Age, Height, and Weight

Durga Stoli is 65 years old in 2021. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighs in at 55kg.

Amazing Facts about Durga Stalin (DMK chief M K Stalin).

  • Is she a drinker of alcohol? “Yes,”
  • Do Dogs Love Her? She loves dogs.
  • Is she a smoker? “No”
  • Is She a Non-Vegetarian? She eats non-vegetarian food and follows the Non-Veg Diet.
  • Senthamarai is my favorite. Actor Akshay Kumar

FAQ’s about Durga Stalin’s Life

Q. Durga Stalin Profession?

Ans. Writer.

Q. What is the Husband Of Durga Stalin’s?

Ans. Durga Stalin is married to M. Ok. Stalin.

Q. How old is Durga Stalin?

Ans. She is a woman who was born between 1955 and 1960.

