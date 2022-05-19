Durga Stalin (MK Stalin Wife) Biography, Wiki, Age, Husband, Children, Family, Career And More

This article will be about Durga Stalin, the wife of MK. Stalin. She was born in Neelankarai Tamil Nadu, India and raised there. Her husband is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This article contains more information about Durga Stalin Wiki, Age, Children and Family.

Who is Durga Stain?

She is M K Stalin’s wife. She was married on 20 Oct 1975. Udhayanidhi and Senthamarai are her 2 children. She was not mentioned on this Page, but she currently lives with her family in Neelankarai Tamil Nadu, India. She is a professional writer. Her book is called “Naanum Avarum”. You can read more about her lifestyle in this article.

Durga Stalin Biography, Wikipedia, Age

Durga Stalin: Durga, Muthuvel Karunanidhi's wife and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is Durga. She is also the leader of Dravida Munnetra Kashagam (DMK). Her common name is "Thalapati" MK Stasil. She is the daughter of M Karunanidhi, former Tamil Nadu CM. Durga married MK Stalin on 20 October 1975. Two children were born to them, a son named Udayanidhi and a daughter called Centhamrai. Durga Stalin published a book entitled "Naanum Avraum", which details her family and her desire for love.

Durga Stalin Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Family

Real Name Durga Stalin Nickname Durga Profession Not known Famous For M K Stalin’s wife Debut N/A Instagram Click Here Name of Husband M K Stalin Marital Status Married Physical Status Age About 65 years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters – 1.67m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Light Brown Personal Information Date of birth Not known Birthplace Not known Zodiac sign Leo Nationality Indian Name of the School Private School College Name Not known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Siblings Not known Career Source of Income Not known Appeared in Not known Net Worth, Salary N/A

Durga Stain Family (Mother, Father Name).

M. M.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, an Indian politician from Tamil Nadu was born on 01/03/53. Since 25 May 2016, he is the leader of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. M. K. Stalin, the son of M. Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. You can read this article to learn more about Durga Stan Biography.

Durga Stain Husband No

Senthamarai is married to M. K. Stalin. Please connect with our page for all details.

Durga Stalin, wife of MK Stalin, Age, Height, and Weight

Durga Stoli is 65 years old in 2021. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighs in at 55kg.

Amazing Facts about Durga Stalin (DMK chief M K Stalin).

Is she a drinker of alcohol? “Yes,”

Do Dogs Love Her? She loves dogs.

Is she a smoker? “No”

Is She a Non-Vegetarian? She eats non-vegetarian food and follows the Non-Veg Diet.

Senthamarai is my favorite. Actor Akshay Kumar

FAQ’s about Durga Stalin’s Life

Q. Durga Stalin Profession?

Ans. Writer.

Q. What is the Husband Of Durga Stalin’s?

Ans. Durga Stalin is married to M. Ok. Stalin.

Q. How old is Durga Stalin?

Ans. She is a woman who was born between 1955 and 1960.