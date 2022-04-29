Emma Vardy Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Career, Boyfriend, Networth And Facts

Emma Vardy Wiki:Emma Vardy Wiki: The article below provide all the details on British journalist, Emma details just like her work and early life along with Emma Vardy Wiki, Emma Vardy Biography, Emma Age died, Emma Profession, and many more details you wish to be aware of about her. If you are looking for all of this information, look through this article until the very end and you’ll get all the information quickly.

Emma Vardy was born on 12 January 1981, at London, United Kingdom. She is a prestigious British journalist, based at London, United Kingdom. She is currently an Republic of Ireland Correspondent at BBC News. She was awarded a scholarship at the Royal College of Music but she decided to pursue a job in journalism instead. She went to University College Falmouth, graduating with a master’s degree of Broadcast Journalism. in 2006 Emma Vardy was nominated by Falmouth University as the Student Television Journalist of the Year.

She started her broadcasting career as a junior reporter at Sky News, working as an editorial assistant at Sky Sports. In July of 2006, Vardy joined BBC Cornwall as a sports anchor. She has been covering for the Cricket World Cup, Premier League football, Champions League football, the Rugby Lions Tour, and Formula One auto racing. She writes about stories related to Politics as well as Home Affairs as well as Counter-Terrorism. She has 30 thousand people following her on Twitter. She is married to Aaron Adams lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He plays for the professional football team Belfast Ravens.

Real Name Emma Vardy Nickname Emma Profession British journalist Famous For British journalist Instagram Click Here Husband/Boyfriend Name Aaron Adams Physical Status Age 39 Years Old Height In centimeters- 157 cm

In meters, 1.57 M

In Feet Inches-5’4″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 110 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 12th February 1981 Birth Place London, United Kingdom Zodiac sign N/A Nationality England School Name Not Known College Name University College Falmouth Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings [Brother] Not Known Children Name Not Known Career Source Of Income British journalist Appeared In BBC News Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Emma Vardy Father’s Name Not Known Emma Vardy Mother’s Name Not Known Emma Vardy Husband’s Name Aaron Adams Emma Vardy Brother’s Name Not Known Emma Vardy Children Name Not Known