Erin Angle: The Untold Story Of Jon Bernthal’s Wife

Erin Angle, the wife of “The Walking Dead” star Jon Bernthal, is a well-known actress. When she’s not taking care of her children, she’s a nurse who’s put her career on wait. Erin Angle, Kurt’s niece, and professional wrestler are well-known in the United States.

To be quite clear, this entry was authored by and belongs completely to askkissy.com. This article may not be used on any other website or publication. Your copyright is protected by the DMCA. We’ll let you know if we find any more than the allowed number of copies.

Erin Abbondanza Angle was born in 1977 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, to Cindy Abbondanza Angle and an unidentified father (perhaps one of Kurt Angle’s four siblings).

In her immediate family, she has a brother (Mike) and four sisters (Cassidy; Jackie; Kristen; and Lea). Erin graduated from Canon-McMillan High School.

After finishing her undergraduate studies at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1998. Erin received her MS degree in anesthesiology from the School of Anesthesiology at the University of Southern California in 2008.

Work, Family, And Social Media All Contribute

She was working as a trauma nurse when she met Jonathan, the love of her life. It’s unclear whether she’s still employed as a stay-at-home mom, although many assume she is. Because she doesn’t have any social media accounts, we have no idea what she looks like or what she does.

They decided to be married after a few years of dating.

A Tribute To Erin Angle And Those She Loves

There have been rumours that Erin and Jon’s relationship has hit a difficult patch as Jon admitted to doing some awful things (which have not been revealed). Reconciliation occurred when Jon took her to a Willie Nelson performance.

His wife is a kindhearted person, he said in a message to Willie asking that he play Always On My Mind for us. Since this kind gesture got them back together, these two are said to be inseparable.

A Men’s Health interview said that he had never seen anything quite like Erin. The wedding took place in Potomac, Maryland, on September 25, 2010. At the end of 2011, they had their first child together, a boy they named Henry.

Both Adeline and Billy were born in the year 2013: Adeline in February and Billy in January. They now live in Los Angeles. For the sake of her family’s privacy, Erin has opted to let her husband to take the reins and concentrate on raising their three kids.

Her blog Erin Angle Bernthal wrote about this in a post dated June 30th, 2014.

In addition to the three pit bulls Erin and her husband own, they also have a love for animals in common. Before this one, she had two English Mastiffs.

In addition to Skidmore, Erin’s husband, Jon Bernthal, studied painting in Moscow. For his baseball skills, he was accepted into Harvard University and graduated in 2002.

Because of all of this, he’s now established himself as an actor and has become a household name. As Manny in the 2002 film “Mary/Mary,” he made his acting debut. More than 60 films and television appearances later, Jon has played Shane Walsh on “The Walking Dead,” Brad in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and Punisher alias Frank Castle in “The Punisher” (2017-2019).

In an interview with Men’s Health, Jon opened up about his personal life and career, mentioning his daughter Adeline, who was hospitalized with encephalitis and is now in a coma. The guy said he was astonished by his wife’s bravery, despite his own fear. She awakened from a three-day coma for the first time since being taken to the hospital.

Weight And Height Are Optional Pieces Of Information

For $2 million, she and her husband sold a Venice, California property they had owned. In height, she is 1.63 m tall and weighs around 115 lb/52 kg. Besides her light complexion, she also has light brown eyes and blonde hair.

When she does go on the red carpet with her husband, she prefers to keep her identity a secret. When they didn’t know the gender of their second child, her husband said she told him what he could and couldn’t say publicly.

Read Also: