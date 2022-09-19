Ernest Khalimov Biography, Wiki, Parents, Girlfriend, Age, Ethnicity, Net Worth, And More

One of Russia’s top fitness models, GigChad is a professional bodybuilder. During his career, Ernest Khalimov enjoyed popularity in Russia. He has modelled for all of the Russian clothing companies as a result of his modelling career. Additionally, he is a businessman from Moscow, Russia.

Accident News: Ernest Khalimov (Car Accident)

A rumour spread widely. Ernest Khalimov was killed in an automobile accident in April 2021. And this rumour quickly gained popularity as people began to accept it as fact. But this is completely untrue; he is still alive and succeeding in his modelling profession. With modelling, he has developed into the ideal bodybuilder and fitness trainer.

Biography, Wiki

On March 1st, 1969, Ernest Khalimov was conceived. His birthplace was Moscow, Russia. Ernest Khalimov is the full name of Taketori. Ernest finished his education, but nowhere is the name of the institution given. He has never disclosed the name of his college despite being a graduate.

Name in full Ernest Khalimov My profession is Fitness Model, Bodybuilder, Fitness Trainer NickName GigaChad The age of 52 Birthdate 1 March 1969 Religion Not Known Language Not Known Sign of the Zodiac Pisces The nationality of Russian Place of Birth Moscow, Russia Place of Residence Not Known Relationship Status Un-Married Relationship Status Not Known Having Children NA Name of School Local School Name of College Not Known Educational Graduate

Age and Biography

The age of Ernest Khalimov is 52. Pisces is his horoscope sign. The religion of Ernest Khalimov is Christianity.

Parents (Father and Mother)

The names of Ernest Khalimov’s parents have not yet been revealed. He has never disclosed the whereabouts of his siblings.

Nationality and Ethnicity

Marilou is a multiethnic person. Ernest Khalimov is a citizen of Russia.

Girlfriend

Menswear model Gigchad is also known as Ernest Khalimov. He hasn’t posted this information online or on any social media platforms. Regardless of whether he is romantically involved or not. No matter if he has a girlfriend. However, when we looked at his Instagram ID, he had posted a photo of himself with Krista Sudmalis.

Height & Weight

Ernest Khalimov is 6 feet 9 inches tall and 95 kilogrammes heavy.

Ernest Khalimov Memes (News/Pictures) Viral

As soon as GigaChad rose to prominence online, he became the subject of numerous memes. People created memes based on his popular image, and today the internet is full of them, including one by GigaChad, whose real name is Ernest Khalimov.

He has been the subject of some speculation, whether legitimate or not. Yet, Ernest Khalimov has expressed gratitude to his supporters and the Russian people for their encouragement and complimentary remarks. In his career, he has also promoted a lot of fitness-related businesses.

Net Worth

The estimated $1 million net worth of Ernest Khalimov.

Ernest Khalimov’s FAQ

Q.1 Where does the name Ernest Khalimov come from?

Ans. Professional “Fitness Model” from Russia.

Q.2 What is Ernest Khalimov’s age?

Ans. Before dying, he was in his 30s or 31s.

Q.3 How much is Ernest Khalimov Worth??

Ans. It was estimated that his net worth was approximately $80 million at the time of his death. One million dollars.

Q.4 What happened to him after he died?

Ans. Ernest Khalimov was reported to have died in a car accident in April 2021.