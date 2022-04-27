Esme Young Wiki, Biography, Age, Married, Husband, Net Worth And More

It's Time To Think About Words

Esme Young was born on the 29th of January 1949. She and is a English clothing designer as well as a TV presenter. She has served as an adjudicator for the BBC reality show The Great British Sewing Bee. We provide all the information on her professional and personal life as Esme Young Biography, Esme Young Age, Esme Young’s Husband’s name, Esme Young Networth Income, Esme Young Profession all details are available on this blog.

Esme Young Wiki, Age, Profession, Family, Height, Weight

Real Name Esme Young
Nickname Esme Young
Profession Fashion Designer
Instagram Click Here
Married Single
Age 71 Years
Physical Status
Height
  • In centimeters- 163 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.63 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’4
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 65 kg
  • In Pounds- 122 lbs
Eye Colour Gray
Hair Colour Brown
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date Of Birth 1949
Birth Place British
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality British
School Name Central St. Martins school
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Not Known
Mobile Number Not Known Yet
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Not Known
Carrer
Salary Not Known
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Esme Young Biography

The beginning of life

Young was a student at a convent in which she learned how the art of drawing as well as sewing. She then went to Central St Martins, at the time known as Saint Martins School of Art where she got to know her fellow designer Willie Walters.

Career

Esme Young together with co-fashion designer Judy Dewsbury Melanie Herberfield, and Willie Walters established a shop in Camden Town called Swanky Modes. The clothes were additionally photographed with Helmut Newton, David Bailey, Nick Knight, and John Swannell. All through, Swanky Modes’ clothes appeared with Vogue, Nova, Honey as well as The Face.

Esme Young Family/Husband Name

  • There is no information regarding her family.
  • Her husband’s name is. She is Single.

Esme Young Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Facebook

Esme Young Instagram Click Here
Esme Young Twitter Click Here
Esme Young Wikipedia Click Here
