Esme Young Wiki, Biography, Age, Married, Husband, Net Worth And More

Esme Young was born on the 29th of January 1949. She and is a English clothing designer as well as a TV presenter. She has served as an adjudicator for the BBC reality show The Great British Sewing Bee. We provide all the information on her professional and personal life as Esme Young Biography, Esme Young Age, Esme Young’s Husband’s name, Esme Young Networth Income, Esme Young Profession all details are available on this blog.

Real Name Esme Young Nickname Esme Young Profession Fashion Designer Instagram Click Here Married Single Age 71 Years Physical Status Height In centimeters- 163 cm

In metersIn meters 1.63 M

In Feet Inches-5’4 Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 122 lbs Eye Colour Gray Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date Of Birth 1949 Birth Place British Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality British School Name Central St. Martins school College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Mobile Number Not Known Yet Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Carrer Salary Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known

The beginning of life

Young was a student at a convent in which she learned how the art of drawing as well as sewing. She then went to Central St Martins, at the time known as Saint Martins School of Art where she got to know her fellow designer Willie Walters.

Career

Esme Young together with co-fashion designer Judy Dewsbury Melanie Herberfield, and Willie Walters established a shop in Camden Town called Swanky Modes. The clothes were additionally photographed with Helmut Newton, David Bailey, Nick Knight, and John Swannell. All through, Swanky Modes’ clothes appeared with Vogue, Nova, Honey as well as The Face.

