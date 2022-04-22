FAQs about microlink hair extensions- Answered!

TikTok, which has quickly replaced YouTube and Pinterest as the home of the newest hair and beauty movements, has quickly become the home of the latest hair and beauty movements.

If you are always looking for new hairstyles, you will be pleased to notice that one specific style is now racking up numbers on the app. Yes, we are talking about microlink hair extensions. Microlink hair extensions can last anywhere from 3-4 months with regular upkeep.

If you have been considering getting curly micro link hair extensions, this blog is for you! We will answer the most FAQs.

What arecurly micro link hair extensions?

Curly micro link hair extensions were formerly known as fusion extensions (think Paris Hilton’s hair in the ’00s or even the TOWIE cast), Curly micro link hair extensions aren’t technically new, but the hashtag #microlinks has recently accumulated over 31 million views on TikTok and over 300,000 tags on Instagram.

The Black hair community is promoting micro link hair extensions as a lightweight, braid-free alternative to weaves and wigs. Take a look at social media, and you’ll notice that the bulk of trends is developed by professional Black hairstylists who use extensions on hair types ranging from 3A to 4C.

In a nutshell, curly micro link hair extensions are fashionable right now and can give length and volume to your natural hair.

Are curly micro link hair extensions damaging to your hair?

Curly micro link hair extensions do not require heat, adhesives, or other chemicals and, when properly installed, should cause no damage to your natural hair. Simple to use and low maintenance – because braiding and adhesive are not required, hairstyling and upkeep should be a joy!

How long is the curly micro link hair extensions installation?

The application is rather quick and simple. Curly micro link hair extensions can be added relatively quickly, often in less than an hour (depending on the stylist).

How do you install curly micro link hair extensions?

Now comes the tricky part. Curly micro link hair extensions employ very little silicone or metal beads to bind the strands to a tiny bit of your hair. The bead is then clamped shut, securing the extension and your hair.

Curly micro link hair extensions are most commonly installed by individually sticking little bits of hair; however, a track (basically a bigger strand of hair) can also be attached.

Curly micro link hair extensions have been widely praised for their versatility (they are available in a variety of hair kinds and textures) and how easily they can be put because they are fully glueless, braids, and do not require any heat. This style is not protective, although it is much easier to care for and maintain your natural hair (since it is mixed with the extensions).

Can micro loop hair extensions be reused?

Curly micro link hair extensions are removable and reusable, so you can use them multiple times as long as you take adequate care of them. Micro loops are simple to remove because all you have to do is squeeze the ring to release the hair, and moving it closer to the scalp as hair grows is also simple.

Which is better curly microlink hair extensions and beaded sew in hair extensions?

When mixing straight hairstyles with commercial hair, curly microlink hair extensions are ideal compared to beaded sew in hair extensions. They will work on other hair textures as well. But curly microlink hair extensions are less protective than the best beaded sew in hair extensions due to the amount of hair that must be left out.

How do you sleep with curly microlink hair extensions?

Did you know that you should put curly microlink hair extensions on a sleep schedule? Your goal should be to preserve those tresses from any tangles, snagging, or pulling that may occur as you sleep.

Wearing a silk scarf, satin hat, or styling your hair in a protective style like a loose side braid or plait might help reduce the likelihood of tangles in the morning.

Can you heat-style your curly micro link hair extensions?

Due to the potential for hair damage, you should use heat as little as possible on your curly microlink hair extensions. If you opt to use heat on your curly microlink hair extensions, follow the recommended approach for preventing heat damage to your original hair. To avoid damaging the hair structure, use a thermal or heat protectant spray.

Also, if the heat from colored irons or wands comes into contact with the beads, it can melt them. As a result, you must take steps to protect the heat from reaching those beads!

Can wearing curly micro link hair extensions cause pain?

Poor installation of your curly microlink hair extensions might be uncomfortable at best and painful at worst. This assertion is especially true if any hair extensions are installed too close to the scalp. Installing hair extensions too close to the scalp may cause irritation and substantial discomfort for the first three weeks, making people who use them unpleasant.

While it is convenient to change your style quickly with curly micro hair extensions, there is a minor difficulty that comes with the removal procedure. That inconvenience will require a trip to the salon to see your micro bead hair extensions stylist. You should never try to remove your micro link hair extensions since you may accidentally pull out your natural hair, resulting in a bald spot.

To prevent any of these hazards, it is critical that you seek the services of a professional who is knowledgeable about the micro beading hair installation process and that you contact your stylist if you experience any degree of pain while wearing your micro bead hair extensions.

A professional stylist will spend the time necessary to fix the issue. Make an appointment with your hairdresser for micro link removal to prevent the possibility of damaging your natural hair during the removal process.

Conclusion

Curly micro link hair extensions are extremely beneficial whether you’re transitioning or a seasoned extensions wearer who wants to ease back into managing your natural hair. Microlinks easily outperform all for a natural feel and aesthetic. We would add that they are not for the faint of heart and can be just as difficult to maintain as natural hair.

