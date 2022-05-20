Farina Azad Wiki – Age, Biography, Family, Family, Serials, Boyfriend And More

This blog is about Farina Azad ziki, a well-known actress and model. She also works as a Social media Influencer in the Tamil television industry. Rahman Ubaidh, her boyfriend, was she married on 21 October 2017. Farina’s television debut was with Azhagu, a Tamil TV serial directed by Ravi. Her social media accounts boast a huge fan base and millions of followers. After appearing in Anjarai Puetti, a Zee Tamil TV show, she became famous. Let’s now talk about Farina Azad Wiki: Age, Biography and Family, Family Serials, Boyfriend and More.

Azad is a well-known actress, model and social media influencer who works in Tamil Movies. She is 31 years old as of 2021. She was a Vj in several tv serials, including a Bharti Kannam. Farina Azad, an Indian actress, is well-known. She was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 9th November 1990. She was born in a Muslim family and is Indian. She is well-known in Tamil Television Actresses. Rahman Ubaidh is her long-term boyfriend. They tied the knot on 21 October 2017. Vaidehi Ramamurthy produced the Tamil TV serial "Azhagu". She was her first acting role.

Farina Azad Wiki, Biography

Farina Azad was conceived in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 9th November 1990. She completed her education in Chennai, and her graduation from Anna University in Chennai. She began modeling after that and was invited to audition for TV Serials and Movies. She is a follower of Islam and has a large fan following in India. Along with Sree Naithi, she is well-known for her role as Thari Serial’s anchor. She anchors many Tamil TV shows. Farina Azad, a Tamil TV actress and VJ is known for her role in the Bharti Kannamma serial Venba. Surya TV has featured her as a VJ, and she now plays a negative role on Vijay TV’s serial Bharti Kannam. She was well-received in the film and has a different fan base for her role in serial. He made his TV debut with the Chinnathirai serials, Azhu Nagin. She is also a VJ, having appeared on various TV shows such as Kitchen Galatta, Kollywood Untoot and other programs. She is currently married and busy with several serials and programs. We will now look at his bio, Instagram, education and age as well as his caste, religion and family.

Farina Azad Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Husband

Real Name Farina Azad Nickname Kitchen Farina, VJ Farina Profession Actress, Model Famous For Movies, Video Jockeys, Anchor Instagram Click Here Name of Husband Rahman Ubaidh Physical Status Age 31 years Height In centimeters- 147 cm

In meters – 1.47m

In Feet Inches – 4’10” Weight In Kilograms – 52 kg

In Pounds – 116 lbs Eye Color Brown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 4 US Personal Information Date of birth 9th November 1990 Birthplace Chennai, Tamil Nadu Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality Indian Name of the School N/A Name of the College Anna University, Chennai Qualifications MBA Family Profile Father Name Not known Mother Name Home Maker Siblings – Career Source of Income Movies and Serials Appeared in Zee Tamil show, Anjarai Petti Net Worth, Salary 10-25 Lakh

Biography by Farina Azad

Farina Azad , a well-known video jockey, model, actress and also a social media influencer, is Farina Azad . Her role in Thari Serial, along with Sree Naidi in Colors Tamil, is well-known. She anchors many Tamil TV shows. She graduated from Chennai Local Private School, and received her MBA from Anna University, Chennai.

Farina Azad Family (Mother, Father Name).

Farina was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 9th November 1990. Every year, the Tamilian Girl celebrates its birthday on 9th November. Farina Age has now reached 31 years of age as of 2021. She has not yet mentioned her father’s and mother’s names. Her roles in movies and TV serials include several. Her net worth is between 10 and 25 Lakh.

Farina Azad Wikipedia

Farina, a well-known video jockey, model and actress, usually works in Tamil movies. Her anchoring videos are well-known. She has millions of followers on her social media accounts.

Farina Azad Husband Rahman Ubaidh

She was married to Rahman Ubaidh, her boyfriend, on 21 October 2017.

Physical Appearance

Farina is 5′ 7″ tall. After graduating, Farina began modeling. She is approximately 55kg and 121 lbs in weight.

Amazing Facts about Farina Azad

Is she a drinker of alcohol? “Yes,”

Do Dogs Love Her? She loves dogs.

Is she a smoker? “No”

Is She a Non-Vegetarian? She eats non-vegetarian food and follows the Non-Veg Diet.

Farina’s fav. Actor Akshay Kumar

Social Media Profile

