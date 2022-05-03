Faryal Makhdoom Wiki, Model, Age, Height, Husband, Parents, Net Worth

Faryal Makhdoom Wiki:- Faryal Makhdoom is a famous model, singer, and influencer and social media influencer who hails from New York. She is well-known in the nation as the spouse to Amir Khan, an International boxer. Faryal Makhdoom and boxer Aamir Khan are the stars of their brand new reality show “Meet the Khans”. The first episode premieres in the UK on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Faryal began her modeling career through social media platforms like Instagram. She began uploading her stunning modeling photos and videos. If you have more information about Faryal Makhdoom’s Wiki, Biography Age Family Height, Weight, Serials, Photos and more, continue to read this post.

Faryal Makhdoom Wikipedia (Age, Home Town)

Faryal was born in New York and raised to New York. The date of her birth and the age are not listed. She completed her schooling in her home town. Her qualifications are not well-known however she is highly educated. She adheres to the Islam religion.

Faryal began her modeling career through social media platforms like Instagram. She began uploading her stunning models’ photos and videos. Within a short time she gained a large fan base. The name of her father, mother’s name are mentioned on the website. For all fans, this article and learn everything about her life.

Faryal Makhdoom Ethnicity, Family Details

Faryal is a native of India and raised to New York American. She attended school in her home town. Her qualifications are not well-known however she is highly educated. She is an experienced Pakistani influencer businesswoman, entrepreneur and entrepreneur. Her Father’s Name is Shaukat and her Mother’s Name is Zia. If you’re familiar with about her romantic story and her affair and more, then continue reading this Page.

Faryal Makhdoom Wiki/BIO

Real Name Faryal Makhdoom Nickname Faryal Profession Pakistani businesswoman, entrepreneur, influencer and businesswoman Ethnicity Not Available Marital Status Married Husband Name Amir Khan Children Name Lamaisah, Alayna, and Muhammad Physical Status Age Not Available Height (Approx.) 5’6 inches Weight (Approx.) 55 kg Measurement (Approx.) Not Available Eye Colour Blue Hair Colour Blonde Shoe Size Not Available Personal Information Date of Birth Not Available Birth Place New York Residence United Kingdom Zodiac Sign Not Available Religion Islam Nationality American School Name Not Available College Name Rutgers University School of Arts and Sciences Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Shaukat Mother Name Zia Cousin Sister Not Available Career Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Available

Who is Faryal Makhdoom?

Faryal is a well-known Pakistani influencer who is also an entrepreneur and businesswoman hailing who hails from New York. She is well-known throughout Pakistan as the spouse to Amir Khan, an International boxer. She is the owner of her own cosmetics company, Shop Faryal, and is an Instagram model and YouTuber.

Faryal Makhdoom and boxer Aamir Khan are the stars of their brand new reality television series “Meet The Khans”. The premiere episode airs in the UK on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. If you are interested in knowing more details regarding Faryal Makhdoom Wiki Biography Age family, Height the weight, serials, pictures and more, then keep by reading the article.

Faryal Makhdoom Relationship Status (Affair, Boyfriend, Husband)

Faryal is a well-known Pakistani influencer, entrepreneur , and businessperson and Faryal is famous as a beautiful modelling YouTuber, Beauty Blogger, YouTuber and Social Media Influencer. Her status as a married woman. The name of her husband is Amir Khan. She has three kids: Lamaisah, Alayna, and Muhammad. If you’ve heard of her love story, relationship and marriage, then continue reading this Page.

Faryal Makhdoom Physical Appearance

The height of Faryal Makhdoom is 5’6 inches tall and her weight is 55kg approximately. The measurement of her body isn’t available. Her hair is beautiful and blonde with blue eyes. She began her career as an Actress and Modeling in her school. Model YouTuber, influencer , and social media influencer.

What is the Faryal Makhdoom Instagram Official Account?

Faryal Makhdoom is a model YouTuber, influencer, and social media celebrity. Her Official Account of Instagram Account listed below. Her Instagram Account has a million followers and a lot of posts added to her Instagram account in the moment. If you are interested in reading about Faryal Makhdoom’s Instagram latest story, keep reading and follow this link below.

Instagram Link – Click Here

What is the Faryal Makhdoom Twitter Account

She is a YouTuber, model and influencer as well as a social media celebrity. Her official Twitter account URL, along with a direct link is below. These are the people who have found Faryal Makhdoom’s Twitter Account that we have provided to us below. At the time, his Twitter account had a lot of followers. If you want to know more about her Social media profile, you can read the article and get all the details here.

Twitter Link – Click Here

FAQ About Faryal Makhdoom Wiki

Q.1 Who is the Husband of Faryal Makhdoom?

Ans. Amir Khan.

Q.2 Who is Faryal Makhdoom?

ans. She is a Pakistani businesswoman, influencer and businesswoman.

Q.3 What is the age of Faryal Makhdoom?

Ans. Update Soon.