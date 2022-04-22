Finding the Right Fedora Hat for Men for Your Outfit or Event

In all your fashionable endeavors, you will need to create a strategy that works best for you. That’s what it is, a strategy! And every method requires a plan of action, research, and analysis that gives you the best chance of going through with success. So in terms of style, think about a Fedora hat; it is an unmistakable symbol of class and elegance, but it also has these many beautiful variations that you can try on for size. Just know how to position and wear it: If you do it right, nobody can afford to be a critic of your fashion choices. More precisely, you have to be perfect with your outfit combination to come across as impeccable. Other factors also have a role. Here is a small glimpse.

Exploring the fedora hat style for men

Mens fedora hats feature softer yet firm brims, usually extending about 2 to 3 inches away from the base. The indented crown with side pinches tends to be its unique trait continuing for ages. Earlier, fedora meant only fur felt. Today, fabric choices have expanded to straw, leather, wood, and felt. If you are familiar with their popularity, you will know why they are so famous. These materials still retain the hat’s dressy vibe, giving it the much-needed dose of boldness, style, smartness, and elegance. No matter how you team them, each will contribute to your personality in the desired way. One of the most coveted looks still happens to be that of the felt fedora with a tailored suit.

Whether you are a guest at a wedding, a formal party, or a black-tie event, you can incorporate it with the suit. For casual events, a straw hat can be the choice.

A few dos of choosing a fedora hat

There cannot be any alternative to wearing a hat that fits your head well. Its size can make or mar your dressing effort. So, make sure you get the one that is neither too small nor too large for your head. If it is the proper size, the hat will adorn your head comfortably, cutting across half portion of your forehead. Once you ensure this, it is up to you to decide whether you like it titled or straight on your head.

Just as choosing the perfect size is crucial, finding the right color of the hat is also vital. Although it doesn’t seem like a daunting task, you have to be thoughtful about it. You can start with standard neutral shades that match almost every outfit with different hues for a safe beginning. The bolder colors like red, navy blue, rhino and others can become a part of your wardrobe once you get the confidence. Otherwise, it is best to stick with grey, black, and beige. These are more relevant for felt, leather, and wool materials. With straw, you don’t have to think harder because they usually come in earthy tones of cream or brown -again easy to carry. Everyone finds them safe options.

One of the other critical factors to consider with these hats can be the brim size. Since this tends to enhance your facial profile, you want to pick only the right choice. Someone with oval or long features can surely opt for wide brims in a fedora as they offer excellent sun ray protection and other benefits. Those with long face cuts believe that the roundish wide brim softens their features to make them look well-balanced. However, you would want to reconsider the choice if you’ve got a round face. Similarly, narrow brims might not be an intelligent pick for someone with a large head because this would look too big for the hat, creating an awkward appearance. You may try the humble or narrow versions instead.

What about the hairstyle?

Like women, men also like to keep different hairstyles. Some prefer long hair, some short, and others anything in between with a more finished look. If you have long hair, you can wear your fedora hat without any doubt. It will look elegant if you maintain it the right way. Consider pulling your hair back behind the ears while adorning your hat.

To sum it up, the fedora has been steadily creeping back into the top 10 most popular hat types since 2010, when the trend was at its peak, with 5.61% of consumers favoring this headpiece type over other styles. The fedora hat is one of the oldest associated with fashion, and you cannot confuse it for a trilby which most often seems like a variation of it. Although fedoras use diverse fabric types like straw, wool, leather, etc., felt remains the best choice because it’s more durable and less likely to get damaged easily by everyday wear and tear. Still, you can reserve different materials for different seasons to make your wardrobe more versatile and accessible, regardless of the weather or nature of the event.