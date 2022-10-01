Frances Genevieve Whitford Family, Biography, Net worth, And More

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a VIP kid, having powerful and well-known guardians? In fact, in this article we will find out more about the life and lifestyle of Frances Genevieve Whitford, the little girl of Bradley Whitford. We find less popular facts about her life like her net worth.

Family:

Founded in 1980, Jane Kaczmarek and Bradley Whitford are the parents of Frances Genevieve Whitford. Her grandparents are Edward Kaczmarek, Genevieve Louie Whitford, Evelyn Kaczmarek, and George Van Norman Whitford. She has two relatives, George Edward Whitford and Mary Louisa Whitford. Her aunt is Mary Kaczmarek.

Personal Information:

Full Name: Frances Genevieve Whitford Nick Name: Frances Genevieve Gender Female Birthday October 31, 1997 Origin Place The United States of America Age is 24 Height 170: cm Weight 57: Kg The Nationality is American Sexual orientation Straight Status Unmarried Parents Jane Kaczmarek, and Bradley Whitford Siblings Mary Louisa Whitford, George Edward Whitford Net Worth 200,000$ ( 2022)

Father of Frances Genevieve Whitford:

Frances Genevieve Whitford is not a very prominent figure, but she is certainly famous. She is Bradley Whitford’s girl. On October 31, 1997, Frances Genevieve Whitford was born, the daughter of world-renowned American artist and author Bradley Whitford and his better half Jane Kaczmarek. She is the eldest child of hers and has two relatives.

As we mentioned, her father is a famous artist and creator. Bradley Whitford has been a part of some well-known shows, such as the NBC TV political drama “The West Wing,” where he played White House Vice President of Staff Josh Lyman. Bradley was assigned to three consecutive Early Night scholarships between 2001 and 2003. He even won the honor the first time.

In August 1992, Bradley Whitford sealed the deal with Jane Kaczmarek, an entertainer by profession. They were a power couple and had three children together named Frances Genevieve born in October 1997, George Edward born in December 1999 and Mary Louisa born in November 2002.

After seventeen years of companionship and a loving relationship, the couple separated and divorced in 2009. In 2015, Bradley began dating Amy Landecker, his Straightforward co-star. The two rings exchanged in 2018 were last placed in 2019.

Bradley Whitford and Jane Kaczmarek Married, Children, and Divorce:

Bradley Whitford and Jane Kaczmarek married in 1992 and have three children together.

Children: George Edward Whitford

Daughter(s): Mary Louisa Whitford, Frances Genevieve Whitford.

The 23rd of December 1999 was the birthday of George Edward Whitford. George Edward Whitford took on the role of Little Jack Whitford in the movie Savannah (2013). Mary Louisa Whitford, a younger sister, was born on November 25, 2002, and Frances Genevieve Whitford was born on October 31, 1997.

After 17 years of marriage and a phenomenal relationship, the couple separated and filed for legal separation in October 2009 and divorced in 2010. In 2015, Bradley began dating Amy Landecker, his Straightforward co-star. They participated in 2018 and later secured the group on July 17, 2019.

Bradley Whitford’s later wife, Amy Landecker:

Amy Landecker is the other wife of Bradley Whitford. The two were married on July 17, 2019. She is an American artist born on September 30, 1969 and is known for her work as Sarah Pfefferman on the Amazon Prime series Straightforward.

She has also appeared in movies like Sensation (Dianne Brandi Character) 2019, Specialist Weird (Dr Bruner Character) 2016, etc. Landecker began her career on stage and appeared in a few off-Broadway productions. She made her television debut in 1998 with a guest appearance in an early version.

Total Assets of Frances Genevieve Whitford:

Frances is the daughter of Bradley, who is a well-known artist and author, and Jane Kaczmarek, who is also a famous artist. Although we do not know the net worth of her, she will be excited to know that the net worth of Bradley Whitford is $10 million. Her mother Jane Kaczmarek has a net worth of $9 million.

Read Also: May Thai Wiki, Family, Instagram, Boyfriend, Photo, Viral Girl Social Media, And More

Conclusion

Bradley Whitford and Jane Kaczmarek’s adorable young girl, Frances Genevieve Whitford, is 24 years old. She has two relatives named George Edward and Mary Louisa. Frances conveys a close attachment to her family and wanted to invest energy with them. Bradley Whitford’s net worth is $10 million and his ex Jane Kaczmarek’s net worth is $9 million.