Gourav Vallabh Wiki – Biography, Age, UPSC Rank, Wife, Family, INC, Profession, Net Worth And More

Gourav Vallabh Biography – Wiki, About, Profile
Gourav Vallabh is the spokesperson for the Indian National Congress (INC) as well as an Indian politician. He is also Professor of Finance, CA, and CS. Presently, he works as a finance professor at Jamshedpur XLRI. Gourav Vallabh was born India in 1978.
Gourav Vallabh Personal Life, Family
Gourav Vallabh is 43 years old. The politician was born in India and was raised in India. Gourav Vallabh Indian politician works as spokesperson for the Indian National Congress (INC). Furthermore, he’s an academic in the field of finance at the Jamshedpur company name Xavier Labour Relations Institute. There is not much information about her private life. He is careful to keep all of his Family Details private.
|Real Name
|Gaurav Vallabh
|Also Known as
|Gaurav Vallabh
|Profession
|Media panelist, politician Professor, Columnist, and Monetary Analyst
|Famous For
|Not Known
|Hobbies
|Studying
|Tattoo
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|43 Years old
|Height
|Not Known
|Weight
|Not Known
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|1978
|Birth Place
|Delhi, India
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Religion
|Hindu
|Caste
|Brahmin
|Current City
|Jamshedpur
|Hometown
|Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Local School In Delhi
|College Name
|GARP, USA
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
Institute of Firm Secretary of India
|Qualifications
|LLB, CA, Firm Secretary, M.com, PhD.
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Brother Name
|Not Known
|Sister Name
|Not Known
|Marital Status
|Married
|Wife Name
|Not Known
|Children
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Various
|Appeared In
|Not Known
|Net Worth
|Unknown as of yet.
|Social Sites
Gourav Vallabh Education, Qualification, Schooling
Gourav Vallabh graduated from his school. He then went to USA, GARP, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Firm Secretary of India. He also finished Both CA as well as CA. In the last few months, he’s in the process of completing a decent job and making good money.
Gourav Vallabh Career, Profession, Net Worth
Gourav Vallabh Career, Education. The form he used to complete his degrees is not yet known. We will soon update full details on the Gourav Vallabh’s career Education, Life Journey, and More. Gourav Vallabh’s Net worth isn’t known as of yet.
Lesser-Known Facts About Gourav Vallabh
- Gaurav joined politics without having any background in politics.
- In September of 2019 it was shown on it’s Lok Sabha Saathi TV debate show.
- The 42-year old was an ex-technical department officer.
- In November of 2019 the panelist on the media Gaurav was a candidate for the position of INC Utsav in the Jamshedpur East constituency. He also got the chance to attend the meeting.
FAQ’s About Gourav Vallabh Biography
Q. Who is Gourav Vallabh?
Ans. The man is an Indian politician who is also a Finance Professor and spokesperson for the Indian National Congress (INC).
Q. What is the Age of the Gourav Vallabh?
Ans. He is 43 Years Old.
Q. What is the Net Worth of Gourav Vallabh?
ans. His Net Worth is not yet calculated.
