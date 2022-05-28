Hamida Actress Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Lifestyle, Family, Boyfriend, Height And More

Hamida Actress Wiki This article we will be discussing Hamida Actress who is famous as an Indian Actress and Model. She is primarily in the Telugu film industry. Her birth date was six June at Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Presently, she lives in Hyderabad. She is 28 years old older as of 2021. She began her acting career as a performer in 2015. She was in the Telugu film industry. She was in the film ‘Sahasam seyara dimbaka’. She is a member of an ethnically diverse Hindu family. For all the fans, if you want to know more regarding Hamida Actress Wiki Bio, Age Boyfriend, Family Lifestyle, Boyfriend and many more, continue by reading this article.

Who is Hamida Actress? [Actress]

Hamida Actress Family (Father Name, Mother Name)

Hamida Actress Wikipedia (Age, Career, Profession)

Hamida Actress Bio/Wiki, Real Name, Hometown

Real Name Hamida Khatoon Nickname Hamida Profession Actress, Model Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known Physical Status Age The age of 28 is (2021) Height (Approx.) 5′ 5″ Weight (Approx.) 55 kg Measurement (Approx) 33-28-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Personal Information Date of Birth 6 June 1993 Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India Current City Hyderabad Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name St. Thomas Day School, Kolkata College Name Calcutta University, Kolkata Qualifications Graduate Family Status Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Sibling Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Hamida Actress Relationship Status (Boyfriend Name)

Hamida Actress Physical Appearance

TV Serials

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Movies

‘Sahasam Seyara Dimbaka’

‘Bhadram Be Careful Brotheru’

‘Kadhal Mattum Vena’

Net Worth/Salary

Social Media Profile (Official Links)

FAQ on Hamida Actress Wiki

Q.1 Who is Hamida Actress?

Q.2 Who is the Boyfriend of Hamida Actress?

Q.3 What is the Age of Hamida Actress?

Q.4 Is the Hamida’s name? father?

