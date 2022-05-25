Hamida Actress Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Lifestyle, Family, Boyfriend, Height And More

Hamida Actress Wiki This article we will be discussing Hamida Actress who is famous as an Indian Actress and Model. she is mostly in the Telugu film industry. Her birth date was six June from Kolkata, West Bengal, India. At present, she is in Hyderabad. Her age is 28 older as of 2021. She began her acting career professionally in 2015 within the Telugu film industry, with the film ‘Sahasam seyara dimbaka’. She is a member of an ethnically diverse Hindu family. For all the fans, if you are looking for more information regarding Hamida Actress Wiki Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Family and Boyfriend, Lifestyle and much more, then keep by reading this article.

Her father’s name , the name of her mother, as well as the details of her sister are not publicly available. Her private life is kept secret. If you want to know more regarding Hamida Actress Wiki, keep reading this article to find out the most recent updates.

Born on June 6th, 1993, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Presently, she lives in Hyderabad. She completed her schooling through St. Thomas Day School, Kolkata, and also graduated at Calcutta University, Kolkata. She is educated. She is an acclaimed Indian Actress and Model. She is primarily in the Telugu film industry. She began her acting career professionally in 2015 within the Telugu film industry. She was in the film ‘Sahasam Seyara dimbaka’. She comes from an Hindu family. She was also a part of the film ‘Bhadram Be Careful Brotheru’. She is also known as an Interior Designer. Hamida is also an contestant for Tv’s reality series Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 in 2021. Hamida has made her Tamil film debut in the film Kadhal Mattam Vena in 2019 with the direction of Sam Khan. If you have more details regarding Hamida Actress Wiki age, height as well as Films List and much more, keep reading this article.

Real Name Hamida Khatoon Nickname Hamida Profession Actress, Model Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known Physical Status Age Age: 28 Years (2021) Height (Approx.) 5′ 5″ Weight (Approx.) 55 kg Measurement (Approx) 33-28-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Personal Information Date of Birth 6 June 1993 Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India Current City Hyderabad Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name St. Thomas Day School, Kolkata College Name Calcutta University, Kolkata Qualifications Graduate Family Status Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Sibling Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Based on Social Media reports, her marital status is unmarried. The name of her boyfriend isn’t public. Her private life is not public. We will soon update every detail about her. If you want to know more information read on and learn more about Hamida Actress Wiki Age Family, Boyfriend Husband Height, and other information is listed below.

She is 28 and she is tall at 5’5″. her weight is 55kg approximately. The measurements of her body 33-28-34 in approximate. These are people who are aware of Hamida’s age and family and Height, Weight and Lifestyle. All candidates have read and are provided with her Wiki, as well as her the details of her movies are on this page.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

‘Sahasam Seyara Dimbaka’

‘Bhadram Be Careful Brotheru’

‘Kadhal Mattum Vena’

Hamida Net worth estimate for the actor isn’t publicly available.

