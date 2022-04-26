Helia Ebrahimi Wiki, Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Career, Networth & Facts

Helia Ebrahimi Wiki Helia Ebrahimi Wiki: Irons is one of the well-known British journalist in the UK. This blog will provide all details of her life and work like the information about her family and the name of her husband, Etc. The entire information is available on this page.

Helia Ebrahimi was born April 30, 1978. She was born in Tehran, Iran. She works as a British Journalist. She is best known as the Business correspondent of Channel 4 news. She also worked for various media companies prior to joining Channel 4, such as The Telegraph, CNBC, and The Mail. She has completed her studies in London’s City University of London. She reports on the latest developments in business and finance around the world.

She joined the newspaper in 2008. was The Senior Correspondent of The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph. There’s no information available on her family or their husband’s names. Helia was also a part of CNBC, UK Business Editor, Squawk Box, Closing Bell and Worldwide Exchange.

Real Name Helia Ebrahimi Nickname Helia Profession British Journalist Popular for British Journalist Instagram “Go Below Name of Boyfriend/Husband Not known Physical Status Age Aged 43 Height In centimeters- 153 cm

In meters – 1.5 M

In Feet Inches-5.3 Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 110 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Size of the Shoe 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 30th April 1978 Birth Place Tehran, Iran Zodiac sign Not known Nationality Iranian-British Name of the school Unknown Name of College City University of London Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Unknown Mother Name Unknown Siblings ([Sister]) Not known Children Name Unknown Career Sources of Income News Afflicted In Unknown Net Worth, Salary Unknown

Helia Ebrahimi Husband/Boyfriend/Family

Helia Father’s Name Not known Helia Mother’s Name Unknown Helia Name of Boyfriend/Husband Unknown

