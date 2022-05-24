Hemant Kumar [Singer] – Wiki, Biography, Age, Career, Wife Name, Family, Lifestyle And More

Hemant Kumar’s Biography Wikipedia This article, we look at Hemant Kumar. Kumar is a famous composer and singer who mostly performs within Kannada Cinema. The real name of his is Hemanth Subramanya, and he is famous for by his stage name, which is Hemanth. Let’s talk in detail about Hemant Kumar age, weight and Height, among other things.

Who is Hemant Kumar?

Hemanth Kumar’s Date Of Birth is 13 November. Born and brought within Bangalore, Karnataka. He is a well-known Kannada Singer and Composer who is primarily employed at Kannand Cinema. Hemant is a prestigious performer in Kannada cinema. He is the son of Subramanya Sastry who is a retired professor of economics. The name of his mother is Rathna Sastry who is a Famous Classical Singer. His first job was working as an assistant to music for Kannada Cinema.

Singer Hemant Kumar Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Hemanth Subramanya’s age is 38 Years (approx.) and is a well-known Kannada Composer and Singer. Hemant is a native of and grew to Bangalore, Karnataka. He completed his education at a local private school in Bengaluru. He has also completed Civil Engineering in the M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore (1995-99 batch). Hemanth was born to an Musician family because his mother is an Classical Singer and his father is an avid music lover.

Hemant Kumar Wiki/BIO

Real Name Hemanth Subramanya Nickname Hemant Kumar, Hemanth Profession Singer and Composer Famous For Raktha Kanneeru (2003), Mata (2006), Kallarali Hoovagi (2006) Movies Wife/Girlfriend Name Vaidya Kritika (Doctor) Physical Status Age 38 Years (Approx.) Height In centimeters- 170 cm

In meters – 1.70 M

In Feet Inches – 5’7” Body Measurements Chest – 42 Inches

Waist – 30 Inches

Biceps – 16 Inches Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 143 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 8 US Personal Information Date of Birth 13 November Caste Hinduism Birth Place Bangalore, Karnataka, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Local Private School College Name M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore Qualifications Civil Engineering Family Profile Father Name Sri Subramanya Sastry Mother Name Smt.Rathna Sastry Sister Chetana Krishna Kids NA Career Source Of Income Singing Net Worth, Salary Not Known Marital Status Married Marriage Date 12 August 2021

Hemant Kumar Wiki Biodata – Short Bio, Lifestyle

Hemanth is a Kannada Singer and Composer. He cultivated his love for music since the age of four. From the time he was a child when he was a child, he would go to the concert with his mother’s performances while she was performing Carnatic or Light classical performances and acknowledges her as his first teacher. He was trained in Carnatic traditional music with R. K. Srikantan and his son R. S. Ramakanth, Nagavalli Nagaraj, and H. K. Narayana for approximately an entire decade.

Image Source Instagram

Hemant Wikipedia – Wife Name

His girlfriend’s surname is Vaidya Kritika, who is a famous doctor. She works as a Nephrologist in St. John’s Hospital, Bangalore.

Hemanth Kumar Family (Mother, Father Name)

Hemanth was born on November 13, and is 38 years old in 2021. His work has been with famous actors such as Shivrajkumar, Puneet Rajkumar, Upendra, Ganesh, Sudeep, Srinagar Kitty, Darshan and Yash. His big break in career song “Preetse….Preetse….” from Preetse. He has been awarded numerous prizes in the Singing Industry.

Hemanth Kumar Physical Appearance

Hemant Kumar stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. Her weight is about 65kgs, and she weighs 143lbs.

Hemanth Kumar Career

Hemanth is a Famous Kannada Singer and Composer. He was a renowned and well-known playback vocalist in Kannada cinema after his first smash hit track “Preetse Preetse”. He sang for numerous performers who performed in Kannada Cinema. He has entertained and performed in TV musicals on the most popular Kannada channels. “Kuhu Kuhu” for Udaya TV, “Gunagaana”, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” and “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa little champs” for Zee Kannada TV to name a few.

Some Amazing Facts About Hemanth Kumar Biography

His Favorite Color is Blue, Black, and White.

He enjoys singing, listening to music and travelling.

Image Source Instagram

Contact Details – Social Link