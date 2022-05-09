Henry Bonsu Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Profession, Wife, Career, Networth And Facts

Henry Bonsu Wikipedia Henry Bonsu Wiki You are aware, Henry Bonsu is the largest and most viewed British African broadcaster and there are many fans who follow him on his social media profiles. This blog will provide the details of his private life and health information, just like his family, biography, Wikipedia, Wife/Girlfriend name net worth income and many other information you’d like to be aware of.

Henry Bonsu Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Real Name Henry Bonsu Nickname Henry Profession British African broadcaster Famous For British African broadcaster Instagram Click Here Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 53 Years Old Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters1.67 m 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-6.o Weight In Kilograms- 70 kg

In Pounds- 120 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1967 Birth Place Manchester, Lancashire, England, UK Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality English School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings [Brother] Not Known Children Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Animation Department, Art Department Appeared In Animation Department, Art Department Net Worth, Salary $300,000

Henry Bonsu Wiki/Wikipedia

Henry Bonsu was born in December 1967 in Manchester, Lancashire, England. As a professional, he’s an British African broadcaster who has been a hit at home and overseas. As an Oxford graduates in languages He was also a producer for Radio 4’s Today the nation’s largest current affairs show. He has completed his education at the primary school and college in England. There’s no information about his family members or relationships. His net worth income is $300,000.

Henry Bonsu Early Life & Career

Henry Bonsu was born in December 1967 in Manchester, Lancashire, England.

As a professional, he’s by profession, a British African broadcaster who has gained attention both on the air and in other countries.

A Oxford language graduate He was an editor on Radio 4’s Today the country’s most popular news program.

His net worth income is $300,000.

Henry Bonsu Wife/Girlfriend & Family Details

Henry Girlfriend Name Not Known Henry Father’s Name Not Known Henry Mother’s Name Not Known

Henry Bonsu Biography

Henry Bonsu was born in December 1967 in Manchester, Lancashire, England. In his profession, he’s an British African broadcaster who has gained attention at home as well as overseas. As an Oxford language graduate He was also a producer for Radio 4’s Today the nation’s largest current affairs show. He has completed his education at the primary school and college in England. There’s no information regarding his family members or relationships. His net worth income is $300,000.

Henry Bonsu Profession & Networth Income

In his profession, he’s an British African broadcaster.

His Networth Income is $300,000.

Henry Bonsu Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles