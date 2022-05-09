Henry Bonsu Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Profession, Wife, Career, Networth And Facts

It's Time To Think About Words

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
1

Henry Bonsu Wikipedia Henry Bonsu Wiki You are aware, Henry Bonsu is the largest and most viewed British African broadcaster and there are many fans who follow him on his social media profiles.

Henry Bonsu Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Real Name Henry Bonsu
Nickname Henry
Profession British African broadcaster
Famous For British African broadcaster
Instagram Click Here
Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 53 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters1.67 m 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-6.o
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 70 kg
  • In Pounds- 120 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1967
Birth Place Manchester, Lancashire, England, UK
Zodiac sign Virgo
Nationality English
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Animation Department, Art Department
Appeared In Animation Department, Art Department
Net Worth, Salary $300,000

Henry Bonsu was born in December 1967 in Manchester, Lancashire, England. As a professional, he's an British African broadcaster who has been a hit at home and overseas. As an Oxford graduates in languages He was also a producer for Radio 4's Today the nation's largest current affairs show. He has completed his education at the primary school and college in England. There's no information about his family members or relationships. His net worth income is $300,000.

  • Henry Bonsu was born in December 1967 in Manchester, Lancashire, England.
  • As a professional, he’s by profession, a British African broadcaster who has gained attention both on the air and in other countries.
  • A Oxford language graduate He was an editor on Radio 4’s Today the country’s most popular news program.
  • His net worth income is $300,000.

Henry Girlfriend Name Not Known
Henry Father’s Name Not Known
Henry Mother’s Name Not Known

Henry Bonsu was born in December 1967 in Manchester, Lancashire, England. In his profession, he’s an British African broadcaster who has gained attention at home as well as overseas. As an Oxford language graduate He was also a producer for Radio 4’s Today the nation’s largest current affairs show. He has completed his education at the primary school and college in England. There’s no information regarding his family members or relationships. His net worth income is $300,000.

  • In his profession, he’s an British African broadcaster.
  • His Networth Income is $300,000.

Henry’s Instagram Click Here
Henry’s Twitter Click Here
Henry’s Wikipedia Click Here
