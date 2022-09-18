Hermela Aregawi Biography, Wiki, Parents, Boyfriend, Age, Ethnicity, Net Worth, And More

Hermela Aregawi An Ethiopian-Swedish television journalist named Hermela Aregawi. She is currently employed by CBS2/KCAL, Los Angeles, Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, as a general assignment reporter/anchor.

She is an expert in many different areas as well, including TV production (both scripted and unscripted), writing for various platforms (TV, radio, Premiere, Social media, and general marketing strategies), branding, making cold calls to generate sales, being proficient with both PCs and Macs, online networking, and print media. She can also shoot videos for broadcast and edit them using Edius, Avid, and Final Cut.

Hermela Aregawi Wiki, Biography

Hermela Aregawi was born on January 21, 1988. She took birth in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Africa. Her full name is Hermela Aregawi. She completed his high school study at High Schools. She completed his college education at Emerson College in Boston. She dropped out with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism.

She was also selected as a college reporter for the 2009 Academy Awards. She was worked as an assistant to CBS CEO Leslie Moonves this is her first job.

Full name Hermela Aregawi The profession of Ethiopian-Swedish television journalist The age of 33 years Birthdate/Birthday January 21, 1988 Sun Sign/Zodiac Aquarius Her nationality is Ethiopian-Swedish Place of Birth Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Africa The college is Emerson College

In 2022, Hermela Aregawi will be 33 years old. She is an Aquarius by birth sign. Her faith is unknown. She is developing in the capital city of Ethiopia is Addis Abeba. A native of Ethiopia’s capital city Addis Abeba, she resides there. Her birthday will be celebrated on January 21.

When she was just 7 years old, she was shipped off to the United States, where she almost immediately started working on news magazine programmes including chat shows, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and 20/20 with Barbara Walters.

Siblings and Parents of Hermela Aregawi

The specifics of Hermela Aregawi’s parents are unknown. Regarding her siblings, we are unsure if she has any. She used to play host and reporter at a young age while still a teenager and wore her mother’s high heels.

On Instagram, she posted a picture with text on it. I’m sending you and my older sister my warmest wishes for success! I’m grateful for everyone who is good in the world.

Boyfriend of Hermela Aregawi

Hermela Aregawi prefers to keep her personal affairs, particularly her love life, private. The specifics of her relationship have never been disclosed by her. In 2014, Areagavi made reference to her boyfriend on Twitter.

Nationality and Ethnicity of Hermela Aregawi’s

Ethiopians make up Hermela Aregawi’s ethnic group. She is of Swedish and Ethiopian descent. She is also bilingual in Tigrigna and Amharic, two Ethiopian languages.

Height and Weight of Hermela Aregawi

It is unknown how tall and how heavy Hermela Aregawi is. Dark-brown is the color of her hair.

Career of Hermela Aregawi

Additionally chosen as a college reporter for the 2009 Academy Awards was Hermela Aregawi.

This was her first job, serving as Leslie Moonves’ assistant at CBS.

Judge Joe Brown and Judge Judy, a CBS daytime programme, similarly cast Hermela Aregawi.

She also started producing segments for Current TV and working as a broadcaster on The Young Turks Online.

Hermela Aregawi also contributed to The Young Turks’ honor-winning coverage of the 2012 presidential election.

Net Worth for Hermela Aregawi

The annual compensation range for CBS News is $33,774 to $112,519 on average. Depending on the employee’s degree of seniority, these numbers can fluctuate significantly. We do not currently know the exact salary and net worth. Her estimated net worth ranges from $100,000 to $1 million.

