How To Throw The Best Gender-Neutral Baby Shower

Australia is a welcome haven for all types of families. Every parent would love to raise their children in this country since it has a relatively low crime rate in most of its major cities. It also has plenty of child-friendly places to go, like vast green parks and natural reserves and scenic beaches. Parents can also take their kids to various sporting events held in renowned venues like the ANZ Stadium and the Melbourne Cricket Ground. For this reason, more couples are choosing to include children in their family.

Part of the excitement that every soon-to-be-parents feel when waiting for their new baby is sharing a happy feeling with their loved ones. They would throw a baby shower to let the people close to their hearts feel involved with raising the family’s littlest member. The guests also take this opportunity to show their support to the expectant parents by giving baby shower gifts in Australia to help them get everything they need for the little one.

Nowadays, modern parents are starting to choose gender-neutral themes for their baby shower for various reasons. Some of them are thinking about getting practical gifts that the baby’s future siblings can use in time. If you are also considering throwing a gender-neutral baby shower for your child, here are several tips to make it work.

Have A Baby Registry

When inviting guests over for a baby shower, you can expect them to come with various gifts for your upcoming little bub. To avoid duplicates, you can sign up for a registry for baby shower gifts in Australia to let them know what you need.

Some of the most common gift items that you can include in the gift registry include nappies, muslin and cotton wraps, rockers, and feeding bottles. To make the gifts gender-neutral, you must register monochrome-coloured clothes and shoes for the baby.

Consider The Season

When planning for your baby shower, you can use the current season that you are in as a theme for the party. Try having a winter wonderland theme complete with a sparkling white background or a garden-themed party for summer or spring to use greens as your decoration. These are gender-neutral colours that can add more character to your baby shower.

Make It Local

It would be nice to add local elements in your baby shower. It will make it easier for you to find materials for the event since everything is available nearby. You may serve the famous delicacies from your popular neighbourhood joint or meals that your state is known for. It is also nice to use decors like a baby koala or kangaroo stuffed animals to show your country’s pride.

Play Fun Games

Baby showers are definitely one of the best times to have fun with your guests as you wait for your child’s arrival. It would be nice to bond with them and celebrate the new season of your life by making new memories through games. You can have a “paint your own onesies” contest where they can design plain onesies based on their personalities.

While the best one will earn a prize, your baby will get the most advantage since he or she will wear the clothes made by the people who love him or her.

Throwing a baby shower for your little bub is one of the most exciting activities for expectant parents. So make sure that you will enjoy every minute of the party planning to make it memorable. As a result, your baby will feel loved even before he or she comes out.