Ikemba Iweala Biography, [Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala] Wiki, Age, Profession, Wife And More

Ikemba Iweala is a native of Nigeria and is the most famous person in Nigeria. The Dr. Ikemba Iweala, MD., FRCSEd, is the chairperson of the IKE Foundation for Autism. He is married to Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. She is also an economist from Nigeria. Ikemba Iweala has completed his education in the university in Ibadan, Nigeria. He was a part of the compulsory NYSC programme as medical director of the center in the Rural Health Center, Igbaja in Kwara State, and then was an medical officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Umuahia.

Real Name Dr. Ikemba Iweala, MD., FRCSEd Nickname Dr. Ikemba Profession Emergency Medicine Physician in Washington, DC Famous For Emergency Medicine Physician Instagram Click Here Wife Name Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Physical Status Age 68 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In metersIn meters 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 111 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 13 June 1952 Birth Place Nigeria Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Nigeria (1954-present)

United States (2019-present) School Name N/A College Name University of Ibadan, Nigeria Qualifications P.HD. Family Profile Father Name N/A Mother Name N/A Siblings [Brother] N/A Career Source Of Income Emergency Medicine Physician in Washington, DC Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Dr Ikemba Iweala Education & Career

The birth date was the 13th of June 1952, in Nigeria.

He completed his medical training from the Ibadan University in Nigeria.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala successfully completed the compulsory NYSC programme as physician for the center in the Rural Health Center, Igbaja in Kwara State.

He is named by the Department of Emergency Medicine Physician in Washington, DC.

Dr. Ikemba Iweala Husband Name/Children

Dr. Ikemba Iweala Wife Name Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Dr. Ikemba Iweala Children 4, which includes Uzodinma Iweala Dr. Ikemba Iweala Parents Name Not Known

Dr. Ikemba Iweala Networth Income

