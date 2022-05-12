Ikemba Iweala Biography, [Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala] Wiki, Age, Profession, Wife And More

Ikemba Iweala Biography Ikemba Iweala Biography Ikemba Iweala is known as the chairman of the Ike Foundation for Autism as well as He is a native of Nigeria. Ikemba is Ikemba Iweala’s doctor is Dr. Ikemba Iweala, MD. FRCSEd. This blog will present every detail about Ikemba Iweala similar to Ikemba Iweala biography, Ikemba Iweala Wikipedia, Ikemba Iweala Age, Ikemba Iweala Profession, Ikemba Iweala wife’s name etc. All details are in this blog.
Ikemba Iweala Biography
Ikemba Iweala is a native of Nigeria and is the most famous person in Nigeria. The Dr. Ikemba Iweala, MD., FRCSEd, is the chairperson of the IKE Foundation for Autism. He is married to Ngozi Okonjo Iweala. She is also an economist from Nigeria. Ikemba Iweala has completed his education in the university in Ibadan, Nigeria. He was a part of the compulsory NYSC programme as medical director of the center in the Rural Health Center, Igbaja in Kwara State, and then was an medical officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Umuahia.
Ikemba Iweala Biography, Age, Profession, Family, Height
|Real Name
|Dr. Ikemba Iweala, MD., FRCSEd
|Nickname
|Dr. Ikemba
|Profession
|Emergency Medicine Physician in Washington, DC
|Famous For
|Emergency Medicine Physician
|Click Here
|Wife Name
|Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
|Physical Status
|Age
|68 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|6 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|13 June 1952
|Birth Place
|Nigeria
|Zodiac sign
|N/A
|Nationality
|
|School Name
|N/A
|College Name
|University of Ibadan, Nigeria
|Qualifications
|P.HD.
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|N/A
|Mother Name
|N/A
|Siblings [Brother]
|N/A
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Emergency Medicine Physician in Washington, DC
|Appeared In
|Not Known
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Ikemba Iweala Wikipedia, Wiki
Ikemba Iweala is a native of Nigeria and is the most famous person in Nigeria. The Dr. Ikemba Iweala, MD., FRCSEd, is the chairperson of the IKE Foundation for Autism. The name of his wife is called Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. is also an economist from Nigeria. Ikemba Iweala is completing his studies in the university in Ibadan, Nigeria. He was a part of the compulsory NYSC course as medical director of the center for the Rural Health Center, Igbaja in Kwara State, and then was an medical officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Umuahia.
Dr Ikemba Iweala Education & Career
- The birth date was the 13th of June 1952, in Nigeria.
- He completed his medical training from the Ibadan University in Nigeria.
- Dr. Okonjo-Iweala successfully completed the compulsory NYSC programme as physician for the center in the Rural Health Center, Igbaja in Kwara State.
- He is named by the Department of Emergency Medicine Physician in Washington, DC.
Dr. Ikemba Iweala Husband Name/Children
|Dr. Ikemba Iweala Wife Name
|Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
|Dr. Ikemba Iweala Children
|4, which includes Uzodinma Iweala
|Dr. Ikemba Iweala Parents Name
|Not Known
Dr. Ikemba Iweala Networth Income
There isn’t any information about the Dr. Ikemba Iweala’s Networth Income.
Dr. Ikemba Iweala Profiles Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia
|Dr Ikemba Iweala Instagram
|Click Here
|Dr Ikemba Iweala Twitter
|Click Here
|Dr Ikemba Iweala Wikipedia
|Click Here
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.