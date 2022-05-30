IPS Param Bir Singh Biography, Wiki, Age, Wife, Family, Salary And More

Param Bir Singh, a Police Commissioner in Mumbai from the batch of 1988 IPS Officers. This article will discuss about Param Bir Singh’s Biography his life. Param Bir Singh was first appointed as a Deputy Commissioner for the Police of the Crime Branch Mumbai in 1990 Bir Singh was born on June 20, 1962, and with a strong link with Bollywood or BJP Parties. Let’s look at Param Bir Singh (IPS) Biography and Wiki. Age family, wife and Salary & Other.

Param Bir Singh Biography, Wiki

Param Bir Singh was born on June 20, 1962, from Chandigarh, India belongs to the Punjabi family. He attended school at an exclusive school in Chandigarh following which he finished his degree from Punjab University and topped in MA Sociology.From growing up, he had an interest in Indian Police he starts preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exams and passed the tests or was designated as the IPS police officer in Mumbai.

Param Bir Singh was the IPS police officer of the IPS batch of 1988. Currently, he has the position of police chief for Mumbai and also served as the Director-General of Police in the area of the Anti Corruption.

Full Name Param Bir Singh Date Of Birth 20 June 1962 Birth Place Chandigarh, India Age 58 Years Profession IPS Police Officers Nationality Indian Hometown Punjab Zodiac Sign Leo Education Graduating from Punjab University Net Worth – Salary – School Private School Caste –

Param Bir Singh Family

Param Bir Singh belongs to an excellent family who reside within Chandigarh, India. His family is a complete follower of Indian Culture and Hindu Culture. Bir Singh’s father’s name was Hoshiyar Singh Himachal Tehsildar of the Pradesh and his mother is a housewife. Bir Singh has two younger siblings.

Param Bir Singh is married to Savita Singh, who is director at LIC Housing Finance Ltd, They have a son named Rohan Singh, who was recently wed with Radhika Meghe.

Father Name Hoshiyar Singh Mother Name – Marital Status Married Wife Name Savita Singh Son Name Rohan Singh

Career

Param Bir Singh born on 20 June 1962. He completed his education at Punjab Univesity after that he trained to take the UPSC civil service examinations. In the year 1988 Bir Singh began his professional career in the field of IPS officer. He then joined the Maharashtra Police as a deputy police commissioner. The primary function of Bir Singh was to stop the criminals from the underworld in Mumbai.

Following that, Param Bir Singh controlling crime in Mumbai and was the chief of the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau).

Param Bir Singh is also a detective investigating the murder of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Param Bir Singh has close ties with famous Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan & also having a close relationship with Bjp’s leaders, Nitin Gadkari.

Param Bir Singh Physical Appearance

Param The Bir Singh’s his height is approximately 6 feet, his chest measurements are 40 inches, and his biceps measures 14 inches.

Height In CM:-183 cm

In meters:-1.83m

In feet:-6 Weight in Kg:- 75kg

In pounds:-166lbs Eye Colors Black Hair Colour Black Age 52

