IPS Pooja Yadav Wiki, Rank, Husband, Contact Number, Age, Height Education, Cases, Biography And More

Pooja Yadav works as one of the Indian police officer and the wife of Vikalp Bhardwaj IAS. she is a member of the batch of 2016 and was a part of the Kerala Cadre. Pooja is a student of Vikalp during her school, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy. Pooja is well-known due to the way she acts in all the cases she is faced with. Pooja Yadav was raised and born in Haryana and she completed her secondary schooling in Haryana. As of 2021, Pooja’s age is now 33 Years. The article we’ll discuss the IPS Pooja Yadav’s Wiki, Rank and Husband, Contact Number Age and the height of her education and cases Biography, and more.

Who is Pooja Yadav IPS?

Today we’ll discuss IPS officer Pooja Yadav. She is a class of 2018 IPS officer. She is from Haryana. Her birth date was 20 September 1988. The IPS officer is popular on social media. She is not only attractive to look at, but she’s also fast to learn. Her goal was to be an IPS officer and she achieved it by perseverance and commitment. While she is on duty, she is also a good mother to her friends and family members and lives life to the fullest. The moment she is on duty, her post is located in Gujarat.

IPS Pooja Yadav Biography, Wiki

Pooja Yadav was born on the 27th of September, 1987. She was from Haryana. She attended school in Haryana . She completed the requirements for her M.Tech in Biotechnology and Food Technology. After graduation, Pooja went to Canada to work. While working in Canada she decided to conduct UPSC examinations and wanted to become an official in the civil service. When she began to prepare to take UPSC Exams and, on her second attempt, she was able to pass the UPSC. Pooja is currently working in the Tharad District as an additional superintendent of Police.

IPS puujaa yaadv jiivnii

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Pooja Yadav Nickname Pooja Profession IPS Officer Batch 2018 Instagram Click Here Age 33 Years Physical Status Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65 M

In Feet Inches-5′ 1″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1987 Birth Place Haryana Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications M.Tech in Biotechnology & Food Technology Mobile Number Not Known Yet Family Profile Father Name Not Known Yet Mother Name Not Known Yet Siblings Not Known Carrer Source Of Income Government Salary Best Case Not Known Yet Net Worth, Salary Not Known Yet

IPS Pooja Yadav Wikipedia, Biography

Pooja Yadav, a senior superintendent in the Department of Police within the District of Kerala Cadre. She is part of a class of 2018 who were born and raised in Haryana. Pooja was also was married to Vikalp Bhardwaj, IAS. She is also interested in social work. In this Corona period, this police officer is performing her work in a professional manner without her family.

IPS Pooja Yadav Husband Name

Pooja Yadav, the spouse of Vikalp Bhardwaj IAS. She is a member of the class of 2016 and was a part of the Kerala Cadre. Pooja gets to meet Vikalp during Vikalp’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy.

IPS Pooja Yadav Family (Mother, Father Name)

Pooja Yadav’s father’s name as well as the mother’s name aren’t mentioned in the article. We will update the information in this blog.

Some Amazing Facts About IPS Pooja Yadav

Does She Drink Alcohol? “Yes,”

Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “No”

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and is following her Non-Veg Diet.

Pooja YadavFav. Actor Akshay Kumar.

