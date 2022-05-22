It's Time To Think About Words

IPS Pooja Yadav Wiki, Rank, Husband, Contact Number, Age, Height Education, Cases, Biography And More

IPS Pooja Yadav Wiki, Rank, Husband, Contact Number, Age, Height Education, Cases, Biography And More
Pooja Yadav works as one of the Indian police officer and the wife of Vikalp Bhardwaj IAS. she is a member of the batch of 2016 and was a part of the Kerala Cadre. Pooja is a student of Vikalp during her school, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy. Pooja is well-known due to the way she acts in all the cases she is faced with. Pooja Yadav was raised and born in Haryana and she completed her secondary schooling in Haryana. As of 2021, Pooja’s age is now 33 Years. The article we’ll discuss the IPS Pooja Yadav’s Wiki, Rank and Husband, Contact Number Age and the height of her education and cases Biography, and more.

Who is Pooja Yadav IPS?

Today we’ll discuss IPS officer Pooja Yadav. She is a class of 2018 IPS officer. She is from Haryana. Her birth date was 20 September 1988. The IPS officer is popular on social media. She is not only attractive to look at, but she’s also fast to learn. Her goal was to be an IPS officer and she achieved it by perseverance and commitment. While she is on duty, she is also a good mother to her friends and family members and lives life to the fullest. The moment she is on duty, her post is located in Gujarat.

IPS Pooja Yadav Biography, Wiki

Pooja Yadav was born on the 27th of September, 1987. She was from Haryana. She attended school in Haryana . She completed the requirements for her M.Tech in Biotechnology and Food Technology. After graduation, Pooja went to Canada to work. While working in Canada she decided to conduct UPSC examinations and wanted to become an official in the civil service. When she began to prepare to take UPSC Exams and, on her second attempt, she was able to pass the UPSC. Pooja is currently working in the Tharad District as an additional superintendent of Police.

IPS puujaa yaadv jiivnii

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Pooja Yadav
Nickname Pooja
Profession IPS Officer
Batch 2018
Instagram Click Here
Age 33 Years
Physical Status
Height
  • In centimeters- 165 cm
  • In meters – 1.65 M
  • In Feet Inches-5′ 1″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1987
Birth Place Haryana
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications M.Tech in Biotechnology & Food Technology
Mobile Number Not Known Yet
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known Yet
Mother Name Not Known Yet
Siblings Not Known
Carrer
Source Of Income Government Salary
Best Case Not Known Yet
Net Worth, Salary Not Known Yet

IPS Pooja Yadav Wikipedia, Biography

Pooja Yadav, a senior superintendent in the Department of Police within the District of Kerala Cadre. She is part of a class of 2018 who were born and raised in Haryana. Pooja was also was married to Vikalp Bhardwaj, IAS. She is also interested in social work. In this Corona period, this police officer is performing her work in a professional manner without her family.

IPS Pooja Yadav Husband Name

Pooja Yadav, the spouse of Vikalp Bhardwaj IAS. She is a member of the class of 2016 and was a part of the Kerala Cadre. Pooja gets to meet Vikalp during Vikalp’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy.

IPS Pooja Yadav Family (Mother, Father Name)

Pooja Yadav’s father’s name as well as the mother’s name aren’t mentioned in the article. We will update the information in this blog.

Some Amazing Facts About IPS Pooja Yadav

  • Does She Drink Alcohol? “Yes,”
  • Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.
  • Does She Smoked? “No”
  • Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and is following her Non-Veg Diet.
  • Pooja YadavFav. Actor Akshay Kumar.

FAQ About Pooja Yadav

Q.1 Who Is Pooja Yadav?

Ans. Pooja Yadav is an Indian IPS Officer.

Q.2 Why Pooja Yadav Is So Popular?

Ans. Pooja works as an IPS officer, and she’s been most well-known because of her hottest news with the most well-known politicians.

Q.3 What Is the Name Of IPS Pooja Yadav Husband?

Ans. Pooja Yadav Husband’s title is Vikalp Bhardwaj (IAS Officer).

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

