It's Time To Think About Words

Jack Malik Biography, Wiki, Age, Songs, Albums, Family, Girlfriend, Instagram, Net Worth And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Jack Malik Biography, Wiki, Age, Songs, Albums, Family, Girlfriend, Instagram, Net Worth And More
0

Today we will tell you the details about Jack Malik Biography, Career Family Sister, Father Mom, Lifestyle, Girlfriend Music List, all Details are provided below. These are the who are the biggest fans of Jack Malik who all Candidates are encouraged to read and Get all the details here.

What are you? Jack Malik (Yesterday Movie)

Himesh Patel British actor who plays the struggling singer Jack Malik in Yesterday Film (2019). His birth date was the 13th of October 1990, in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England. He is 30 years old. He is a professional actor. He was a musician who struggled romantic film Yesterday. The director of this film is Danny Boyle. If you want to know more on Jack Malik Wiki, Songs Family, Girlfriend Instagram Net Worth is available on this page.

Yesterday Movie (2019) Star Cast

  • Himesh Patel in the role of Jack Malik
  • Harry Michell as Nick
  • Lily James as Ellie Appleton
  • Joel Fry as Rocky
  • Kate McKinnon as Debra Hammer
  • Sanjeev Bhaskar as Jed Malik

Himesh Patel Biography, Wikipedia (Jack Malik)

Everyone Dear People Today we know about Himesh Patel’s biography, Wiki and and Lifestyle Information on this page. The people on this page familiar with Himesh Patel British actor’s Family Information. every candidate in mind. Read this article and we have been given Jack Malik Biography and Achievement Details about his Girlfriend, Award, and other details we have provided below.

Real Name Himesh Patel
Role Name Jack Malik
Profession British actor
Instagram Link Click Here
Name of Girlfriend N/A
Home Town Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England
Zodiac N/A
Physical Status
Age 30 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 155 cm
  • In meters1.55 m 1.55 M
  • In Feet Inches 5 4″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
Chest 40 Inches
Waist 30 Inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date of Birth 13 October 1990
Birth Place Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England
Nationality England
School Name N/A
College Name N/A
Qualifications N/A
Background of the Family
Father Name N/A
Mother Name N/A
Brother Name N/A
Sister Name N/A
Girlfriend Name N/A
Career
The Source of Income Actor
Net Worth $250, 000 (Expected)
Favorite
Favorite Sports N/A
Favorite Film N/A
Favorite Color N/A
Favorite actor N/A
Favourite Actress N/A
Favorite Food Pizza, Snacks, Fast Food
Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.