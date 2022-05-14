Jack Malik Biography, Wiki, Age, Songs, Albums, Family, Girlfriend, Instagram, Net Worth And More

Today we will tell you the details about Jack Malik Biography, Career Family Sister, Father Mom, Lifestyle, Girlfriend Music List, all Details are provided below. These are the who are the biggest fans of Jack Malik who all Candidates are encouraged to read and Get all the details here.
What are you? Jack Malik (Yesterday Movie)
Himesh Patel British actor who plays the struggling singer Jack Malik in Yesterday Film (2019). His birth date was the 13th of October 1990, in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England. He is 30 years old. He is a professional actor. He was a musician who struggled romantic film Yesterday. The director of this film is Danny Boyle. If you want to know more on Jack Malik Wiki, Songs Family, Girlfriend Instagram Net Worth is available on this page.
Yesterday Movie (2019) Star Cast
- Himesh Patel in the role of Jack Malik
- Harry Michell as Nick
- Lily James as Ellie Appleton
- Joel Fry as Rocky
- Kate McKinnon as Debra Hammer
- Sanjeev Bhaskar as Jed Malik
Himesh Patel Biography, Wikipedia (Jack Malik)
Everyone Dear People Today we know about Himesh Patel’s biography, Wiki and and Lifestyle Information on this page. The people on this page familiar with Himesh Patel British actor’s Family Information. every candidate in mind. Read this article and we have been given Jack Malik Biography and Achievement Details about his Girlfriend, Award, and other details we have provided below.
|Real Name
|Himesh Patel
|Role Name
|Jack Malik
|Profession
|British actor
|Instagram Link
|Click Here
|Name of Girlfriend
|N/A
|Home Town
|Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England
|Zodiac
|N/A
|Physical Status
|Age
|30 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Chest
|40 Inches
|Waist
|30 Inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|13 October 1990
|Birth Place
|Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England
|Nationality
|England
|School Name
|N/A
|College Name
|N/A
|Qualifications
|N/A
|Background of the Family
|Father Name
|N/A
|Mother Name
|N/A
|Brother Name
|N/A
|Sister Name
|N/A
|Girlfriend Name
|N/A
|Career
|The Source of Income
|Actor
|Net Worth
|$250, 000 (Expected)
|Favorite
|Favorite Sports
|N/A
|Favorite Film
|N/A
|Favorite Color
|N/A
|Favorite actor
|N/A
|Favourite Actress
|N/A
|Favorite Food
|Pizza, Snacks, Fast Food
