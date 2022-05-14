Jack Malik Biography, Wiki, Age, Songs, Albums, Family, Girlfriend, Instagram, Net Worth And More

Today we will tell you the details about Jack Malik Biography, Career Family Sister, Father Mom, Lifestyle, Girlfriend Music List, all Details are provided below. These are the who are the biggest fans of Jack Malik who all Candidates are encouraged to read and Get all the details here.

What are you? Jack Malik (Yesterday Movie)

Himesh Patel British actor who plays the struggling singer Jack Malik in Yesterday Film (2019). His birth date was the 13th of October 1990, in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, England. He is 30 years old. He is a professional actor. He was a musician who struggled romantic film Yesterday. The director of this film is Danny Boyle. If you want to know more on Jack Malik Wiki, Songs Family, Girlfriend Instagram Net Worth is available on this page.

Yesterday Movie (2019) Star Cast

Himesh Patel in the role of Jack Malik

Harry Michell as Nick

Lily James as Ellie Appleton

Joel Fry as Rocky

Kate McKinnon as Debra Hammer

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Jed Malik

Himesh Patel Biography, Wikipedia (Jack Malik)

Everyone Dear People Today we know about Himesh Patel’s biography, Wiki and and Lifestyle Information on this page. The people on this page familiar with Himesh Patel British actor’s Family Information. every candidate in mind. Read this article and we have been given Jack Malik Biography and Achievement Details about his Girlfriend, Award, and other details we have provided below.